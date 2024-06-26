Jamie Oliver’s son Buddy, 13, to front CBBC cooking show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Oliver’s son Buddy, 13, to front CBBC cooking show

By Press Association
Jamie and Buddy Oliver (Samantha Beddoes/Jamie Oliver Group)
Jamie Oliver’s son Buddy will teach children how to whip up simple meals in a new BBC cooking show.

Cooking Buddies will see the 13-year-old share skills with a new friend as he shows them how to make a dish and they teach him one of their talents, including basketball, ice skating and salsa dancing.

The 10-part CBBC series, based on Buddy’s popular YouTube channel of the same name, will see him prepare foods such as spicy tomato pasta, pizza and crispy chicken.

Buddy Oliver (Samantha Beddoes/Jamie Oliver Group)

He also gives his guests and viewers tips on subjects ranging from chopping techniques to ingredient swaps.

The show will feature appearances by the Oliver family, including celebrity chef Jamie and their family dog Conker, a border collie who will be voiced by actor and comedian John Sparkes.

Jamie Oliver said: “Being able to cook is such an important skill for kids to learn – it’s up there with reading and writing – so I’m really proud of Buddy for making this brilliant show that encourages others to give it a go.

“Full of easy, big-flavour recipes that will keep children happy and healthy, I hope it inspires people to get in the kitchen and try cooking for themselves.”

Buddy has already made appearances on his father’s YouTube channel, preparing foods such as flatbreads and cheese and bean toasties, and has signed a book deal for a cook book.

Jamie and Jools Oliver married in a church ceremony in Essex in July 2000 and have five children – Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River.

Cooking Buddies starts July 10 on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.

Nine episodes will air this summer, with the 10th scheduled for Christmas.