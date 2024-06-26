Jamie Oliver’s son Buddy, 13, to front CBBC cooking show

Jamie Oliver’s son Buddy will teach children how to whip up simple meals in a new BBC cooking show.

Cooking Buddies will see the 13-year-old share skills with a new friend as he shows them how to make a dish and they teach him one of their talents, including basketball, ice skating and salsa dancing.

The 10-part CBBC series, based on Buddy’s popular YouTube channel of the same name, will see him prepare foods such as spicy tomato pasta, pizza and crispy chicken.

Buddy Oliver (Samantha Beddoes/Jamie Oliver Group)

He also gives his guests and viewers tips on subjects ranging from chopping techniques to ingredient swaps.

The show will feature appearances by the Oliver family, including celebrity chef Jamie and their family dog Conker, a border collie who will be voiced by actor and comedian John Sparkes.

Jamie Oliver said: “Being able to cook is such an important skill for kids to learn – it’s up there with reading and writing – so I’m really proud of Buddy for making this brilliant show that encourages others to give it a go.

“Full of easy, big-flavour recipes that will keep children happy and healthy, I hope it inspires people to get in the kitchen and try cooking for themselves.”

Buddy has already made appearances on his father’s YouTube channel, preparing foods such as flatbreads and cheese and bean toasties, and has signed a book deal for a cook book.

Jamie and Jools Oliver married in a church ceremony in Essex in July 2000 and have five children – Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River.

Cooking Buddies starts July 10 on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.

Nine episodes will air this summer, with the 10th scheduled for Christmas.