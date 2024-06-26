Michael Flatley ‘never entertained’ the idea his cancer could be fatal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Michael Flatley ‘never entertained’ the idea his cancer could be fatal

By Press Association
Michael Flatley (Brian Lawless/PA)
Michael Flatley (Brian Lawless/PA)

Riverdance star Michael Flatley has said he “never entertained” the idea that his cancer could have been fatal.

The Chicago-born Irish dancer was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer in 2023, and is now in remission after treatment.

Flatley rose to stardom after a seven-minute performance at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, which was extended to become the successful stage show Riverdance, and went on to create Lord Of The Dance, which had a record-breaking 21-date run at Wembley Stadium.

Flatley on the Graham Norton Show
Michael Flatley shot to fame after a performance at the Eurovision Song Contest (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he told presenters he was “feeling pretty good” as he prepared to take a new version of Lord Of The Dance show on a tour of the UK.

The 65-year-old said: “I think, for anybody who finds themselves in this position, the most important thing is a positive mental attitude.

“Just be positive. I never entertained the possibility that this could be fatal in any way.

“I’ve always focused on the positive, and I surrender myself to the the lord and he saw me through this.”

Flatley told presenters he blamed a 2016 house fire for the cancer, and added that he was “one of the most fit men in Ireland” for many years before the blaze, but claimed his health began to deteriorate afterwards.

Presenters Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis pointed out the fire was not the official reason for Flatley’s diagnosis.

The Riverdance star discussed his latest Lord Of The Dance tour which begins in July and features holograms of Flatley.

He added: “I perform in a hologram, so there’s three of me in different areas.

“We do a dance-off against each other and it’s quite a highlight, the audience seems to love it, which is a great thing.

“This show is fantastic, a lifetime of standing ovations, some of the greatest dancers in the world.

“I’ve changed the show, they’re all using their arms now, which I am really proud of. We changed Irish dancing since the first day I created Riverdance, and 28 years later with Lord Of The Dance, we’re still selling out.”

The dancer said he physically “wouldn’t be able to do a long tour” any more, but he had no plans to make the whole show in a hologram form as “I love to see humans”.

During the interview, Flatley also confirmed he was working on a new film based around dancing.

Flatley’s Lord Of The Dance tour begins on July 16 at Edinburgh Playhouse, and visits Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham before finishing in Londonderry on November 9.