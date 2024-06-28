Security guard admits Willoughby kidnap and rape chats ‘massively regrettable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Security guard admits Willoughby kidnap and rape chats ‘massively regrettable’

By Press Association
Gavin Plumb spoke of how chats about the TV presenter were ‘dark’ (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A security guard accused of hatching a plan to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby has said online chats about the alleged plot are “massively regrettable”.

Gavin Plumb told a jury his discussions with a man who gave his name as Marc were “dark”, but insisted: “It wasn’t going to be any more than me and him chatting.”

Giving evidence at Chelsmford Crown Court, Plumb said his WhatsApp communications with Marc were “not the kind of chat I would normally participate in”.

He said during his discussions with Marc, he conceded that when he said he needed to “follow her movements” and “set everything up”, he was talking about a “fantasy of setting up an abduction”.

Plumb agreed with his barrister Sasha Wass KC that his chats about Ms Willoughby “degraded her”.

Holly Willoughby was the alleged victim of a kidnap, rape and murder plot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Addressing the defendant in the witness box on Friday, Ms Wass asked: “What effect did your interactions with Marc have?”

Plumb replied: “Looking back at it now, it’s something that is massively regrettable because it’s not the kind of chat I would normally participate in.”

Questioned on how serious his crush on Ms Willoughby was, the defendant said: “It was… I don’t quite know how to explain it.”

Ms Wass went on: “How many times a day would you think of her?”

After Plumb said he was not sure, Ms Wass added: “Did you think of her every day?”

The defendant replied: “It would depend on how many times I would chat about her. Some days it would be once, some days it would be four, five, six times.”

He told the court he spent “99.9%” of his time online after being released from prison in 2010 for offences of false imprisonment.

Plumb also said that at one point, his weight was “ballooning to dangerous levels”, adding that he reached “35 stone and I was housebound”.

He told jurors: “I physically couldn’t move without being in pain or being breathless.”

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Gavin Plumb (left) (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Asked by Ms Wass if he ever left the house, Plumb said: “Only to go to the doctor’s or to hospital appointments”.

The defendant continued: “It was making me feel so low to the point I felt I didn’t want to speak to anybody because I was a burden because of my weight.

“I had to have members of my family come over to help me with my housework.”

He agreed that in 2018 he had an operation.

Plumb admitted to the jury he had purchased a “kit” from Amazon that included a whip, lead, shackles, blindfold and clamps with black rope.

Asked by Ms Wass if, by the time of his arrest in 2023, “any of this equipment (had) been used on anybody other than yourself”, Plumb replied: “No.”

The barrister asked Plumb: “Had you been involved in any sexual relationships using any of this?”

The defendant replied: “No.”

Plumb is accused of attempting to live his “ultimate fantasy” and has been described by the prosecution as someone who had an “obsession” with Ms Willoughby.

The defendant, of Harlow, Essex, denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap.

The trial continues.