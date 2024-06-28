JK Rowling hits out at David Tennant after he says trans critics are ‘whinging’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

JK Rowling hits out at David Tennant after he says trans critics are ‘whinging’

By Press Association
JK Rowling has hit out at David Tennant (PA)
JK Rowling has hit out at David Tennant (PA)

JK Rowling has hit out at Doctor Who star David Tennant after he said critics of trans issues were “whinging”.

The Scottish actor has already been embroiled in a row with political figures, after he suggested at the British LGBT Awards that equalities minister Kemi Badenoch should “shut up”.

Rowling appeared to suggest that 53-year-old Tennant was not concerned for women who would like to opt for “female-only” spaces in prisons, at work and in crisis centres.

Asked backstage at the awards for his message to trans youth he told an interviewer that they should not feel unloved or not accepted as “most people in the world don’t really care” about the issue.

JK Rowling smiles at the Harry Potter And The Cursed Child opening gala
JK Rowling has been vocal on trans issues in the past (Yui Mok/PA)

He added: “Everyone’s so self-obsessed that really, the sort of noise that comes from a certain area of the press and of the political class is… it’s a minority. It really is.

“And please don’t let that make you feel diminished or dissuaded or discouraged, because, you know, you have to be allowed to be yourself, and you are, and you are yourself and you must thrive and flourish, and we’re all here for you.”

Tennant also said: “It’s a tiny bunch of little whinging f****** (that) are on the wrong side of history and they’ll all go away soon.”

Scotland-based Rowling, 58, wrote: “This man is talking about rape survivors who want female-only care, the nurses currently suing their health trust for making them change in front of a man, girls and women losing sporting opportunities to males and female prisoners incarcerated with convicted sex offenders.”

There is a ban on trans women who have committed sexual offences from entering women’s prisons in England and Wales and there have been calls for law changes to make gender and sex more clearly defined.

A rapist, Isla Bryson, who identifies as a transgender woman, was sent to a Scottish women’s prison, Cornton Vale, causing a political scandal for the SNP, before later moving to the male prison estate.

Kemi Badenoch speaking at a lectern
Kemi Badenoch said she ‘will not be silenced’ (Lucy North/PA)

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said amending the definition of sex under the Equality Act could result in “greater legal clarity” around women-only spaces and access to sport.

Ms Badenoch has been vocal in calling for an amendment after asking the EHRC to consider the benefits or drawbacks of defining sex as “biological sex”.

During an acceptance speech at the awards last week, Tennant said: “If I’m honest, I’m a little depressed by the fact that acknowledging that everyone has the right to be who they want to be and live their life how they want to live it as long as they’re not hurting anyone else should merit any kind of special award or special mention because it’s common sense, isn’t it?

“It is human decency. We shouldn’t live in a world where that is worth remarking on.

“However, until we wake up and Kemi Badenoch doesn’t exist any more – I don’t wish ill of her, I just wish her to shut up – whilst we do live in this world, I am honoured to receive this.”

Conservatives Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ms Badenoch have been critical of Tennant’s remarks.

Ms Badenoch accused the actor of being a “rich, lefty, white male celebrity so blinded by ideology” in a post to social media website X.

She also wrote: “I will not shut up. I will not be silenced by men who prioritise applause from Stonewall over the safety of women and girls.”

Mr Sunak said: “Freedom of speech is the most powerful feature of our democracy.

“If you’re calling for women to shut up and wishing they didn’t exist, you are the problem.”