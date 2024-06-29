David Dimbleby: The BBC needs to remember news and the arts is important

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

David Dimbleby: The BBC needs to remember news and the arts is important

By Press Association
David Dimbleby says he fears for the future of the BBC (Ian West/PA)
David Dimbleby said that the BBC “doesn’t always show signs of remembering” that its coverage of news, politics and the arts is important.

The former Question Time host, 85, was a stalwart voice in the corporation’s broadcast of major events such as royal weddings and funerals and the night the UK goes to the polls.

Dimbleby told the Telegraph that he is “very, very worried” about the future of the BBC.

David Dimbleby with his Special Recognition award at the National Television Awards
David Dimbleby with his Special Recognition award at the National Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I very much hope it will remember – though as an organisation it doesn’t always show signs of remembering it – the things that really matter are the World Service, news and politics, and the arts, which nobody else does seriously and properly.”

Dimbleby would regularly deliver the exit poll figures at 10pm on BBC One, before being replaced in 2019 by Huw Edwards, who also began heading the coverage of key UK moments.

Edwards resigned and left the BBC earlier this year after allegations that he paid a young person for sexually explicit photos.

On Thursday, the BBC’s General Election night will be presented by Mastermind host and BBC News At Ten newsreader Clive Myrie alongside Sunday morning political show host Laura Kuenssberg.

Clive Myrie and Laura Kuenssberg standing in a BBC News election studio
Clive Myrie and Laura Kuenssberg will host the BBC’s coverage on Thursday (BBC/,Jeff Overs)

Dimbleby said he does not “miss it because I have spent five years not doing it”, but hailed doing the general election as “the Everest of broadcasting”.

He added the “entire broadcast is made up of hitches – you can’t get through to the constituency, or you do get through and the new MP is so grand that he didn’t want to wait and has gone off to ITV”.

Dimbleby said he “never got tired” and “never prepared” for covering the election, but did acknowledge that when “you stop walking along a tightrope, you miss it”.

“So I stopped doing Trooping the Colour because I got bored of it,” he also said.

“I stopped doing the State Opening of Parliament because it is the same ritual every year. The Cenotaph, I keep doing it. I must have done 35 years. I imagine I will do it again this year.”

In 2022, Dimbleby covered the Queen’s funeral procession, after he commentated on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

He has not fronted as much coverage in recent years, and recently announced that he would step down as chairman of the Towner Eastbourne art gallery.