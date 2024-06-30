Sophie Rundle ‘riding heavenly wave of perfect love’ after birth of second child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sophie Rundle ‘riding heavenly wave of perfect love’ after birth of second child

By Press Association
Sophie Rundle has given birth to her second child (Jacob King/PA)
Sophie Rundle has given birth to her second child (Jacob King/PA)

Sophie Rundle says she is riding a “heavenly wave of perfect love” following the birth of her second child.

The British actress, known for playing Thomas Shelby’s sister Ada Thorne in BBC gangster saga Peaky Blinders and Anne Lister’s love interest, Ann Walker, in BBC drama Gentleman Jack, shared a photo of her new son relaxing against her chest.

Rundle wrote on Instagram: “He’s here. I am fully ready and expecting to nosedive off the hormonal cliff edge at any moment but for now I am riding this heavenly wave of perfect love.

“I only want to stay in this bed, tending to my exhausted happy bones, sniffing his delicious head and grandly announcing that he is wearing an archival look from the 2021 collection everytime I put him in one of his brother’s old baby grows. (I am perhaps a tad delirious at this point.) Oh wow, the love the love the love.”

Rundle also thanked Stroud Maternity Hospital for “bringing him here so safely and happily and for looking after us so expertly, we are so grateful”.

She is in a relationship with actor Matt Stokoe, known for fantasy series Cursed, true crime drama The Hunt For Raoul Moat and superhero show Misfits.

They reportedly met on the set of the period drama Jamestown, set shortly after the British colony of the same name was founded in the 17th century.

The couple had their first child in 2021.