Sian Welby reveals she had emergency caesarean to deliver newborn baby daughter

By Press Association
Sian Welby (Ian West/PA)
Sian Welby (Ian West/PA)

TV star Sian Welby has said her newborn daughter Ruby was born by emergency C-section after her hopes for a water birth did not go to plan.

The 37-year-old, who co-hosts Capital Breakfast with Jordan North and Chris Stark – and also appears on This Morning, announced her new arrival on June 29.

Welby, who is in a relationship with Heart Breakfast producer Jake Beckett, told ITV’s This Morning: “I’m tired. I’m delirious, but it is the best thing I’ve ever done.

“I’m just absolutely over the moon. I’m in love. I’m loving every second, despite it being absolute carnage at times.”

She added: “You can’t believe that you’re meeting them. Jake actually was filming me at the time when I held her and I said ‘I can’t believe I’m meeting you. It feels like a dream.’ And it did.

“I think the first thing I said to her was like, ‘Ruby, it’s me!’

“You feel like you’ve been chatting to them and getting to know them for so long, you’ve had nine months of getting to know this bump and then when you finally see the little face, and the character in person, it’s really real. She’s absolutely beautiful.”

Describing her birth, she said: “I originally was planning to have a water birth, because obviously you can try and plan what you’re going to have.

“But then it boils down to what’s the safest way and in the end, I did actually have an emergency C-section, but I felt so safe. I was in amazing hands and the midwives are just incredible.

“If any midwives are watching now, you are a different breed of human.

“I just want to thank you, because the work they do and the way they treat you like you’re their only patient, and yet they’ve probably dealt with 30 other people already and they’re exhausted but they’re always smiling at you and they make you feel so at ease. I can’t thank them enough.”

Welby had announced her pregnancy live on air on Capital in February, saying: “Being serious guys, I’ve got a bit of an announcement for you… I’m pregnant.”