Entertainment TV & Film

Free streaming service Tubi launches in the UK to rival Netflix and Disney+

By Press Association
Tubi aims to take on services such as Netflix and iPlayer (Nick Ansell/PA)
A new free ad-supported streaming service launches in the UK on Tuesday in a bid to compete with Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon’s Prime Video.

Tubi, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corporation, is already popular in the US, where it says it has nearly 80 million monthly active users

It will launch in the UK with more than 20,000 movies and TV episodes on-demand, including content from Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal and Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as a slate of Tubi Originals.

The library will include Hollywood films and British TV series, as well as content from India’s Bollywood and Nigeria’s Nollywood and Arthouse Cinema.

The Twilight films, starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, horror film Candyman and Tubi original reality series House Of Heat are among the current offerings.

The service will also compete with other free ad-supported services such as ITVX and Channel 4’s offering, as well as the ad-free BBC iPlayer.

Anjali Sud, chief executive officer of the streaming service, said: “Tubi has spent the last decade honing our approach to vast, free and fun streaming in North America, and we feel that now is the perfect time to bring that recipe to UK audiences.

“We are launching with one of the largest and most diverse content libraries in the UK, designed to indulge viewers in everything from blockbusters to original stories to hidden gems.

“Most importantly, we’re committed to listening to what resonates with UK fans, and bringing them more and more of what they love.”

David Salmon, managing director of international at Tubi, said: “At a time when traditional programming feels homogenous and when finding what to watch feels like a chore, Tubi has been effective at delivering delight beyond the monoculture with content that appeals to diverse and vibrant fandoms.

“We believe that we can build a brilliantly broad, culturally ambitious offering that puts UK audiences back at the centre, and makes it fun and easy to enjoy great entertainment from around the world.”

Other current offerings include the Gerard Butler blockbuster Olympus Has Fallen, Adam Sandler comedy Happy Gilmore and horror comedy Happy Death Day.

Among the UK offerings are episodes of Great British Menu, The Secret History Of The British Garden, Paul Hollywood’s Pies & Puds and Mary Berry’s Foolproof Cooking.