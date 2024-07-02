Tom Kerridge hopes pub owner Jeremy Clarkson will flag challenges in hospitality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tom Kerridge hopes pub owner Jeremy Clarkson will flag challenges in hospitality

By Press Association
Chef Tom Kerridge said Jeremy Clarkson has already highlight the difficulties facing British farming (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chef Tom Kerridge has said he hopes Jeremy Clarkson will shine a light on the challenges of running a pub when he opens his own.

Kerridge, who owns The Hand and Flowers in Buckinghamshire, the first pub with two Michelin stars, said it is “going to be very difficult” for the Clarkson’s Farm star.

Clarkson revealed at the weekend that he paid “less than £1 million” for The Windmill, which is set in five acres of countryside near Burford in Oxfordshire.

He will sell his own Hawkstone lager as well as produce reared on his nearby Diddly Squat Farm.

Kerridge now hopes Clarkson will highlight the challenges that face the hospitality industry in the same way he did with farming when he bought the Cotswolds farm and started his reality show Clarkson’s Farm.

The chef told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It’s very, very difficult operating a pub. Even if it’s busy and packed on a Saturday night, the profit margin is very, very small, particularly when you’re a wet-led (drink-led) pubs.

“You need to be busy on Monday and Tuesday lunchtime, not just a weekend, and the pressures that come into that business are absolutely huge.

Jeremy Clarkson has bought a pub in Oxfordshire (Ian West/PA)

“Revenues look like they may be busy, you turn up on a Sunday lunch and it is packed, that doesn’t necessarily mean to say it’s making money.

“It’s going to be very difficult. I’m very pleased that Jeremy’s taken that on because what he did for British farming, he showed actually how difficult it was and how hard it was to make it work.

“This will be another opportunity for us and the rest of the UK to see how difficult is it to run a pub because he will come up against the issues and the problems that there are and talk about it and use his voice for good reason.”

Kerridge has called for a cut in VAT for hospitality to help those struggling in the industry, following the temporary cut during the Covid pandemic.

He said: “That made a huge difference for the hospitality industry, that was the key to survival and it was massive.

“As an industry, we’re pushing for VAT to come in line, actually, with most of Europe where it sits between eight and 12% for hospitality, so if it was dropped to 10% it would be amazing.

“It would be a real release of that pressure valve for hospitality and not just in terms of profitability, but it allows reinvestment in skill set shortage, reinvestment, retraining, so much more in the way making the industry exciting.

“There are thousands and thousands of restaurants shutting every single year, and pubs, the hospitality industry is really under pressure.

“A 10% reduction in VAT would be the sort of thing that would make the difference between survival and closure.”