Holly Willoughby kidnap fantasy ‘dark and twisted… but a fantasy nonetheless’

By Press Association
Gavin Plumb denies soliciting murder and inciting rape and kidnap (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
A security guard’s fantasy to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby was “dark and twisted… but a fantasy nonetheless”, a court has heard.

Gavin Plumb was described by his barrister as an “isolated and lonely individual who lived out his fantasy life online” at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday.

During her closing speech to the jury, Sasha Wass KC said the 37-year-old “had neither the means or the opportunity to carry out any of the things he mentioned in his chats”.

Plumb is accused of attempting to live his “ultimate fantasy” by plotting to kidnap, rape and murder Ms Willoughby, and has been described by the prosecution as someone who had an “obsession” with the star.

Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby was the alleged victim of the plot (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ms Wass said there was “no doubt that the content of the messages (sent by Plumb online) are vile and misogynistic, and Mr Plumb himself accepts they’re dark”.

She told jurors he “will never meet and had no intention of meeting” Ms Willoughby.

During her closing speech, the defendant’s barrister said his defence to all three charges is “exactly the same” and that he “was living out a fantasy”.

Ms Wass added: “A dark and twisted fantasy, but a fantasy nonetheless.”

She held up a set of handcuffs with a “fluffy black surround” in the courtroom for jurors to see.

Addressing the jury, the barrister said: “You will see the strength of the chain between the two cuffs – one of them has got fluffy black surround.”

She told the court that Plumb “said they were essentially sex toys for consenting adults”.

Ms Wass invited jurors to consider whether the handcuffs “could possibly restrain a non-consenting adult”.

Addressing what Plumb’s defence is to the charges, she said: “His defence was made clear from the moment police entered his house in order to arrest him.

“You saw the video footage. He didn’t know why on earth the police had come to arrest him.

“As far as he was concerned, he had done nothing wrong.

“When police finally disclosed to him the name Holly Willoughby he said ‘not gonna lie, she’s a fantasy of mine’.

“‘She’s a fantasy of mine’. She’s a fantasy of a lot of guys, isn’t she?”

Ms Wass told jurors it “would not be fair to hold (Plumb’s) previous convictions against him”.

The defendant tried to kidnap two air hostesses off a train in 2006, and in 2008 he attempted to falsely imprison two 16-year-old girls at a shop, his trial was earlier told.

Ms Wass said: “Mr Plumb’s age at the time, his personal circumstances at the time, the period that has passed since they took place and the fact he pleaded guilty are reasons it wouldn’t be right and it would not be fair to hold his previous convictions against him.

“I would urge you to stick to the evidence in this indictment and the central question – is this a serious plan or is it a fantasy?”

Plumb, of Harlow, Essex, denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap.

The trial continues.