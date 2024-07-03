Love Island ‘finfluencers’ deny part in unauthorised Instagram trading scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love Island ‘finfluencers’ deny part in unauthorised Instagram trading scheme

By Press Association
Rebecca Gormley arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (James Manning/PA)
Three former Love Island stars who became social media “finfluencers” have pleaded not guilty to plugging an unauthorised investment scheme.

Biggs Chris, 32, Jamie Clayton, 32 and Rebecca Gormley, 26, pushed the unsanctioned venture to their Instagram followers, it is alleged.

The trio appeared side by side in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) charged nine influencers, including former Geordie Shore and The Only Way Is Essex stars, with promoting the scheme which was run by 30-year-old Emmanuel Nwanze.

Nwanze, alongside Holly Thompson, 34, used the Instagram account, @holly_fx trends, to advise on buying and selling contracts for difference (CFDs) when they were not authorised to do so between 2018 and 2021, it is alleged.

The watchdog said CFDs were high-risk investments, with 80% of customers losing money.

Emmanuel Nwanze arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Nwanze paid Chris, Clayton, and Gormley to promote the account to their followers in 2020, prosecutors say.

He also paid Towie’s Lauren Goodger, 37, and Yazmin Oukhellou, 30, Love Island’s Eva Zapico, 25, and Geordie Shore’s Scott Timlin, 36, the FCA said.

The combined following of their Instagram accounts was 4.5 million, the FCA said.

Nwanze, Timlin and Thompson pleaded not guilty at a previous hearing.

Each of the defendants is charged with one count of issuing unauthorised communications of financial promotions.

They face up to two years in prison if convicted.

Kerry Spence, partner at Hodge Jones & Allen who represents Gormley and Chris, said: “My clients strongly protest their innocence and look forward to clearing their names in court of these spurious charges.”

Nwanze also faces one count of breaching a general prohibition under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, which prohibits people from carrying out regulated activities in the UK unless they are authorised to do so.

A trial preparation hearing has been set for July 11 at Southwark Crown Court and the nine defendants have been granted unconditional bail until this date.

Anyone who believes they have suffered loss over the scheme should contact the FCA, the regulator said.