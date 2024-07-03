BTS singers Jimin and Jung Kook to star in new Disney+ travel show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BTS singers Jimin and Jung Kook to star in new Disney+ travel show

By Press Association
BTS’s Jimin and Jung Kook are to star in a new Disney travel series (Disney/PA)
BTS’s Jimin and Jung Kook are to star in a new Disney travel series (Disney/PA)

K-pop stars Jimin and Jung Kook are to host a new Disney+ travel show, called Are You Sure?!

The show will see the pair travel around the world shopping, eating, and trying new experiences in New York in the USA, Sapporo in Japan, and Jeju Island in their native South Korea.

Jimin, 28, and Jung Kook, 26, rose to international stardom in K-pop band BTS, alongside Jin, 31, Suga, 31, J-Hope, 30, RM, 29, and V, 28.

The group is the best-selling music act in South Korean history, having sold more than 40 million albums, and the first, non-English speaking group to sell out Wembley Stadium.

Jung Kook performing
BTS are currently on hiatus until 2025 (Adam Davy/PA)

BTS have had four UK top 10 singles, including Life Goes On, Dynamite, and Butter, and five UK top 10 albums, including their last studio album, Be.

The five-time Grammy nominees are currently on hiatus until 2025, to allow members to undertake mandatory national service in their home country.

The eight-part series will air on Disney+ and see the pair visit sun-kissed beaches and snowy ski resorts.

Disney said the series would “give a deeper look into Jimin and Jung Kook’s undeniable chemistry and endearing friendship”.

The series will be available for streaming on Thursday August 8, with new episodes released every Thursday until September 19.

It comes after Coldplay performed their collaboration with BTS, My Universe, at Glastonbury.

In the past the South Korean group have recorded with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Halsey and The Chainsmokers.