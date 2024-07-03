BTS singers Jimin and Jung Kook to star in new Disney+ travel show

K-pop stars Jimin and Jung Kook are to host a new Disney+ travel show, called Are You Sure?!

The show will see the pair travel around the world shopping, eating, and trying new experiences in New York in the USA, Sapporo in Japan, and Jeju Island in their native South Korea.

Jimin, 28, and Jung Kook, 26, rose to international stardom in K-pop band BTS, alongside Jin, 31, Suga, 31, J-Hope, 30, RM, 29, and V, 28.

The group is the best-selling music act in South Korean history, having sold more than 40 million albums, and the first, non-English speaking group to sell out Wembley Stadium.

BTS are currently on hiatus until 2025 (Adam Davy/PA)

BTS have had four UK top 10 singles, including Life Goes On, Dynamite, and Butter, and five UK top 10 albums, including their last studio album, Be.

The five-time Grammy nominees are currently on hiatus until 2025, to allow members to undertake mandatory national service in their home country.

The eight-part series will air on Disney+ and see the pair visit sun-kissed beaches and snowy ski resorts.

Disney said the series would “give a deeper look into Jimin and Jung Kook’s undeniable chemistry and endearing friendship”.

The series will be available for streaming on Thursday August 8, with new episodes released every Thursday until September 19.

It comes after Coldplay performed their collaboration with BTS, My Universe, at Glastonbury.

In the past the South Korean group have recorded with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Halsey and The Chainsmokers.