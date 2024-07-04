Kris Jenner reveals plans to remove her ovaries after cyst and tumour found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kris Jenner reveals plans to remove her ovaries after cyst and tumour found

By Press Association
Kris Jenner has revealed she has been advised to have her ovaries removed after doctors found a cyst and a ‘little tumour’ (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Kris Jenner has revealed she has been advised to have her ovaries removed after doctors found a cyst and a ‘little tumour’ (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Kris Jenner has revealed she has been advised to have her ovaries removed after doctors found a cyst and a “little tumour”.

The US reality TV star and businesswoman, 68, became emotional as she gave the health update to her daughters during the latest episode of the family’s reality show The Kardashians.

Matriarch Jenner is the mother of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

During the episode, Jenner is seen breaking the news to her daughters Kendall, Kim and Khloe as they holiday in Aspen, Colorado.

An emotional Jenner said: “I wanted to tell you guys something because I hadn’t told you yet but I went to the doctor and I had my scan.

“And this just makes me really emotional… they found a cyst and like a little tumour on my ovary.

“So I went to the doctor and Dr A said I have to have my ovaries taken out.

“And I’m just really emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys.”

After her daughters offer words of comfort, she added: “It’s also a thing about getting older.

“It’s a sign of ‘we’re done with this part of your life.’ It’s a whole chapter that’s just closed.”

In a piece to camera, the TV star explained that she was feeling emotional as her ovaries were where she had grown all of her children, adding: “This (is a) very sacred place to me.”

Jenner’s first four children – Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob were from her marriage to the late Robert Kardashian while her last two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are from her marriage to Caitlyn Jenner.

In the episode, she said that being a mother-of-six was the biggest achievement in her life.

“People often ask me what is the best job you’ve ever had, and I always say mom”, she said.

“The biggest blessing in my life was being able to give birth to six beautiful kids.”

After her revelation, her daughter and Kim offered words of support to her mother in a piece to camera, saying: “To have a surgery and remove your ovaries is a really big deal.

“I feel really sad for her. I couldn’t even imagine being in that situation and how you would feel really scared to be going through that.”

The Kardashians season five airs on Disney+ in the UK.