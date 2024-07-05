Game Of Thrones and Barbie stars among cast for new series of The Cleaner

Game Of Thrones actor Conleth Hill and Barbie star Sharon Rooney have joined the cast of BBC comedy The Cleaner.

In the third season of the series, Taskmaster presenter Greg Davies returns as crime scene cleaner Paul “Wicky” Wickstead and continues to meet a host of new characters.

The 56-year-old comedian and actor’s show, which he writes, has previously seen Harry Potter star Helena Bonham Carter and Peep Show actor David Mitchell in guest roles.

🧽 Greg Davies is back with a star-studded cast for The Cleaner Series 3! Steve Pemberton, Sharon Rooney, Ben Willbond and Conleth Hill are set to join the BBC Comedy 👀 Take a look at some exclusive images from the new series ⬇️ 📸 https://t.co/QTVcNNlUxt pic.twitter.com/hvErXYSsFS — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) July 5, 2024

Davies said: “I am so delighted to be back wading around in blood.

“We have made sure that Wicky has some bizarre characters to deal with this series.

“Looking forward to sweating in a scene of crime suit and wearing the earring that my nieces find so cringe.”

Inside No 9 creator Steve Pemberton, Scottish actress Rooney, who played Lawyer Barbie in the hit Barbie film, Ghosts co-creator Ben Willbond and Northern Irish actor Hill will be among those featuring in different episodes.

Both Willbond and Pemberton have seen their BBC shows come to an end recently.

The Cleaner series three cast also includes Sex Education’s Chaneil Kular, Play School star Derek Griffiths, Killing Eve actress Gemma Whelan, Coronation Street’s Paula Wilcox and Motherland star and Irish actress Philippa Dunne.

Jon Petrie, director of comedy for the BBC, said: “We couldn’t be happier to introduce our fantastic cast for the upcoming season of The Cleaner.

“Greg and Shuk (Studio Hamburg UK) have done a terrific job finding some top comedy talent for Wicky to bounce off, figuratively speaking.”

Zita Sattar is also returning in her role as Wicky’s friend, police sergeant Ruth Edwards.

The show is based on the German comedy series Der Tatortreiniger (Crime Scene Cleaner), created by Ingrid Lausund.

The BBC will release broadcast details at a later date.