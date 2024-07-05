Miranda Hart reveals new book is about overcoming ‘darkness’ in her life

Actress and comedian Miranda Hart said her upcoming new memoir will feature “treasures that I learned in darkness and the things that helped me to live”.

Hart, who starred in her Bafta-nominated TV show, Miranda, from 2009 until 2015, said she has “been through a very unexpected decade of my life” which she will expand upon in her new book titled, I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You.

“They’ve been some surprising and incredible joys, but also some really difficult, equally surprising challenges,” she said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“All the tests and trials I’ve been through are in (the book) … But I’m here, I’m intact, I got through it.

“So I’m sharing the treasures that I learned in darkness and the things that helped me to live and feel like I am free and joyful and peaceful and physically recovered in a way I never thought possible.

“There’s always hope I suppose. Whatever you might be going through at this time. None of us go through life without some testing or trials, do we?”

Hart said the book, set for release on October 10, will also include “some laughs along the way, some funny stories to tell”.

The 51-year-old also confirmed “there is a love story” weaved throughout the book, and also features her dog which was sat on her lap during the video.

In January 2021, Hart confirmed she would be taking time away from work following the death of her dog and “absolute rock”, Peggy.

The pet was the subject of Hart’s 2016 book, Peggy And Me, and frequently appeared on social media, with the comedian referring to her as a “guru”.

Hart’s BBC sitcom ran for three series with two Christmas specials, also starring Sarah Hadland, Tom Ellis, Patricia Hodge and Sally Phillips.