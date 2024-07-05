Miranda Hart reveals new book is about overcoming ‘darkness’ in her life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Miranda Hart reveals new book is about overcoming ‘darkness’ in her life

By Press Association
Miranda Hart has written a book about overcoming ‘darkness’ in her life (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Miranda Hart has written a book about overcoming ‘darkness’ in her life (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Actress and comedian Miranda Hart said her upcoming new memoir will feature “treasures that I learned in darkness and the things that helped me to live”.

Hart, who starred in her Bafta-nominated TV show, Miranda, from 2009 until 2015, said she has “been through a very unexpected decade of my life” which she will expand upon in her new book titled, I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You.

“They’ve been some surprising and incredible joys, but also some really difficult, equally surprising challenges,” she said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“All the tests and trials I’ve been through are in (the book) … But I’m here, I’m intact, I got through it.

“So I’m sharing the treasures that I learned in darkness and the things that helped me to live and feel like I am free and joyful and peaceful and physically recovered in a way I never thought possible.

“There’s always hope I suppose. Whatever you might be going through at this time. None of us go through life without some testing or trials, do we?”

Hart said the book, set for release on October 10, will also include “some laughs along the way, some funny stories to tell”.

The 51-year-old also confirmed “there is a love story” weaved throughout the book, and also features her dog which was sat on her lap during the video.

In January 2021, Hart confirmed she would be taking time away from work following the death of her dog and “absolute rock”, Peggy.

The pet was the subject of Hart’s 2016 book, Peggy And Me, and frequently appeared on social media, with the comedian referring to her as a “guru”.

Hart’s BBC sitcom ran for three series with two Christmas specials, also starring Sarah Hadland, Tom Ellis, Patricia Hodge and Sally Phillips.