Katie Price says people will ‘judge me differently’ after release of new memoir

Katie Price said her upcoming memoir will offer a new perspective on her life in the public eye.

The book, titled This Is Me, is billed as “the true story behind the headlines” featuring reflections on her past relationships, addictions, family, and trauma and set for release on July 18.

“People have no idea what things I’m having to deal with behind the scenes,” Price said in a video posted on Instagram.

“People have to remember I’m living it and I have lived it, I don’t know how I came through it, but I did.

“Because I knew if I didn’t change things myself and mentally, I wouldn’t be here.”

She continued: “I think people just need to give me a break and get to know me and I don’t deserve a lot of things that people say what they do.

“To be honest, it’s not that I don’t care what people say, I think once they read the book, then they’ll judge me differently.”

It comes after Price was told in late April that she could face arrest if she continued to miss High Court hearings over her bankruptcy without a reasonable excuse.

The former glamour model, who rose to fame on ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March this year.

Glamour model Katie Price known as Jordan in the media (Andy Butterton/PA)

In 2021, Price was banned from driving for two years after she crashed her BMW and was also handed a 16-week suspended jail sentence for drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance.

During that court appearance, the prosecutor said Price had five previous driving bans.

In March this year, Price was accused of further driving offences including driving without insurance and without a valid driver’s licence after she was disqualified.

The allegations came after a High Court judge ruled that Price was set to lose nearly half of her monthly income from adult entertainment website OnlyFans for the next three years after her 2019 bankruptcy declaration.

The upcoming memoir marks 20 years since her hit autobiography titled Being Jordan hit the shelves.

Captioning the video, Price said: “This book is me at my most vulnerable, it’s raw, honest and I don’t shy away from all the difficult feelings and emotions I’ve experienced and lived through over the last few years.”