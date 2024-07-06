Katie Price says people will ‘judge me differently’ after release of new memoir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katie Price says people will ‘judge me differently’ after release of new memoir

By Press Association
Katie Price says people will ‘judge me differently’ after release of new memoir (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Katie Price said her upcoming memoir will offer a new perspective on her life in the public eye.

The book, titled This Is Me, is billed as “the true story behind the headlines” featuring reflections on her past relationships, addictions, family, and trauma and set for release on July 18.

“People have no idea what things I’m having to deal with behind the scenes,” Price said in a video posted on Instagram.

“People have to remember I’m living it and I have lived it, I don’t know how I came through it, but I did.

“Because I knew if I didn’t change things myself and mentally, I wouldn’t be here.”

She continued: “I think people just need to give me a break and get to know me and I don’t deserve a lot of things that people say what they do.

“To be honest, it’s not that I don’t care what people say, I think once they read the book, then they’ll judge me differently.”

It comes after Price was told in late April that she could face arrest if she continued to miss High Court hearings over her bankruptcy without a reasonable excuse.

The former glamour model, who rose to fame on ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March this year.

Katie Price
Glamour model Katie Price known as Jordan in the media (Andy Butterton/PA)

In 2021, Price was banned from driving for two years after she crashed her BMW and was also handed a 16-week suspended jail sentence for drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance.

During that court appearance, the prosecutor said Price had five previous driving bans.

In March this year, Price was accused of further driving offences including driving without insurance and without a valid driver’s licence after she was disqualified.

The allegations came after a High Court judge ruled that Price was set to lose nearly half of her monthly income from adult entertainment website OnlyFans for the next three years after her 2019 bankruptcy declaration.

The upcoming memoir marks 20 years since her hit autobiography titled Being Jordan hit the shelves.

Captioning the video, Price said: “This book is me at my most vulnerable, it’s raw, honest and I don’t shy away from all the difficult feelings and emotions I’ve experienced and lived through over the last few years.”