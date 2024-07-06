Bake Off stars pay tribute following death of former contestant Dawn Hollyoak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bake Off stars pay tribute following death of former contestant Dawn Hollyoak

By Press Association
The baker competed in the Great British Bake Off tent on the Channel 4 show in 2022 (Alamy/PA)
Great British Bake Off stars are among those who have paid tribute to “joyous” and “talented” former contestant Dawn Hollyoak following her death.

The baker competed on the Channel 4 show in 2022, becoming the sixth contestant to leave the tent after the group was tasked with making Halloween-themed treats.

The news was announced on her Instagram with a message saying: “It’s with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our star baker Dawn.

“Not only a wonderfully talented baker but first and foremost an amazing mother, grandmother, wife and friend.

“Dawn passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. We will miss her forever, but promise to continue her baking legacy!”

Alongside the announcement was a photo of Ms Hollyoak smiling in a kitchen while holding a cup of tea.

Judge Paul Hollywood was among those to share his condolences, writing: “I’m so sorry to hear that, send my love to the family, a lovely lady x”

Carole Edwards, who competed on the same season as Ms Hollyoak, said she would miss her friend “terribly”.

She added: “A beautiful and talented lady inside and out, fly high my friend, life just won’t be the same without you.

“Sending all my love to the family. Xx”

Other amateur bakers who competed on her season also paid tribute, including Maxy Maligisa, who said: “Dawn will be missed so much. Our memories together are memories that I will cherish forever xx,” while Janusz Domagala wrote: “All my love is with you.”

Giuseppe Dell’Anno, winner in 2021, described the news as “devastating” as he recalled being “blown away by her joyous personality and her infectious smile” when he met her.

“She will be sorely missed, but will live in the heart of those who loved her forever!” he added.

Mother-of-three Ms Hollyoak competed on the show aged 60 and she described herself as an “artist in and out of the kitchen”, according to the GBBO website.

“Dawn loves the challenge of an illusion cake (the more impossible-sounding, the better), favouring whacky and intricate designs that allow her to express her creative talent,” it says on her profile on the site.

“She prides herself on her steady hand and attention to detail, especially when it comes to the intricacy required for lace patterns on biscuits.”

Following her departure from the show, she said: “I really don’t want to share tears over it because it’s been the most amazing experience.”