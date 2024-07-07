Sue Barker says she would return to present Wimbledon: I didn’t want to leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sue Barker says she would return to present Wimbledon: I didn’t want to leave

By Press Association
Sue Barker on day four of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Thursday July 4, 2024. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sue Barker has said she would return to present the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage as she admitted she did not “want to leave” the role.

The former professional tennis player, 68, bid farewell to the tennis tournament in 2022 after 30 years of presenting coverage of the event for the broadcaster.

On Thursday, she made a surprise return to Centre Court to pay tribute to Sir Andy Murray as his career at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club drew to a close.

Andy Murray with Sue Barker following his gentlemen’s doubles match with Jamie Murray on day four of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)

She received a roaring welcome and applause as she came out of retirement to interview an emotional Sir Andy, telling the crowd: “I couldn’t miss this. I was not going to miss this, I tell you.”

Speaking to the Mirror about the possibility of returning to present the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage, she said: “Yes, I would. I loved it.

“I loved the people and I didn’t want to leave. But you start hearing rumours of what is happening and (the BBC) obviously wants the next generation, and when you start hearing those rumours you think, ‘Maybe it’s time to get out while they still want me rather than being shoved out of the back door’.”

Her Wimbledon departure came two years after the BBC announced she would be stepping down as host of A Question Of Sport after she presented on the show for 24 years, with Paddy McGuinness later taking over the role.

She later criticised the way in which her departure from the quiz show was handled by the broadcaster in an interview with BBC Breakfast, suggesting the corporation had wanted her to say she was stepping back by her own choice, and not that she was being replaced as part of a “refresh”.

Sue Barker, who still has a WhatsApp group with team captains Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson, criticised the way in which the BBC handled her departure from A Question of Sport (BBC/PA)

Reflecting on how this impacted her decision about Wimbledon, Barker told the Mirror: “The sacking from A Question Of Sport hurt so much that I thought, ‘I don’t want to go through that again’.

“I wanted to get out at the top. We are doing the A Question Of Sport theatre show next year. I have my WhatsApp group with Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson. We’ll be friends for life.”

Alongside Barker’s exit, the show’s team captains Dawson and Tufnell were replaced by Sam Quek and Ugo Monye.

Last December, BBC announced it had benched the long-running quiz show due to “inflation and funding challenges”, ending a more than 50-year run on the national broadcaster.