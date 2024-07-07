Sir Brian May among stars watching as Lewis Hamilton wins British Grand Prix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sir Brian May among stars watching as Lewis Hamilton wins British Grand Prix

By Press Association
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Queen guitarist Sir Brian May and actor Rowan Atkinson were among the British stars watching on as Lewis Hamilton clinched victory at the British Grand Prix.

Sir Brian waved the chequered flag as Hamilton claimed his first win in 945 days and took a record-extending ninth podium at Silverstone following a dramatic home race.

His Mercedes teammate and fellow Briton George Russell started the race in pole position but had to retire his car following a water system failure.

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May at Silverstone Circuit
McLaren driver Lando Norris nearly secured second place but Red Bull’s Max Verstappen overtook him towards the end of the 52-lap race, moving Norris back to third.

Blackadder actor Atkinson was spotted watching the drivers battle through the sunshine and showers in the Mercedes garage alongside tense team members.

Meanwhile, Ferrari shared pictures of Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke taking a tour around their garage and meeting drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who finished fifth and 14th respectively.

Brad Pitt was also in attendance on Sunday as the Hollywood star has been filming scenes of him racing an adapted Formula Two car in between practice sessions this weekend for his upcoming Formula One blockbuster, titled F1.

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson, Olympic champion runner Sir Mo Farah, Olympic champion cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, Saturdays singer Mollie King and her husband cricketer Stuart Broad were also spotted at Silverstone ahead of the race.

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham performed the national anthem before the big race on Sunday.

Brad Pitt and his partner Ines De Ramon
The actress and singer, 49, previously said she felt “deeply privileged” to sing at Silverstone as she is “immensely proud” of her British roots.

After performances by DJ Jordss and rapper Ghetts on Friday, Stormzy closed the show with a selection of his hits including Vossi Bop, Shut Up and Crown.

On Saturday, fans could tune into DJ Pete Tong playing his Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and the Essential Orchestra.

Drum and bass act Rudimental were closing the weekend with a live performance.