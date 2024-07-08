Aljaz Skorjanec to make Strictly Come Dancing return after two-year hiatus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Aljaz Skorjanec to make Strictly Come Dancing return after two-year hiatus

By Press Association
Aljaz Skorjanec will return to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom (BBC Pictures/Nicky Johnston)
Professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec will return to Strictly Come Dancing following a two-year hiatus, it has been announced.

TV presenter Alex Jones revealed the news on the BBC’s The One Show on Monday evening by telling viewers that a “Strictly legend and former champion” would be coming back to the ballroom for the next series, which is celebrating 20 years on TV.

Skorjanec, 34, joins a list of previously announced professionals who will be guiding the celebrities this year, including Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima and Amy Dowden.

UK Premiere of The Little Mermaid – London
Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to Jones and her co-host Lauren Laverne, Skorjanec said: “It’s been a little while now since I’ve known and I couldn’t wait to tell everyone.”

He added: “I think Strictly, like we all know, gets bigger and better every single year.

“I think especially this year for the anniversary – 20 years – it’s incredible.

“It’s such an amazing show. And I think it’s a part of British culture now.

“And the reason why we (the dancers) all do it is for everyone at home watching. And it makes so many people happy.

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2019 – London
Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara arriving at the red carpet launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2019 (Ian West/PA)

“It brightens up so many people’s days.

“So I think that all of us do it for that reason. So that’s what I’m looking forward to the most.”

Skorjanec announced he was leaving Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 after nine years.

The Slovenian dancer and choreographer, who won the BBC One series in his debut year in 2013 with model Abbey Clancy, is married to former professional dancer Janette Manrara, the co-host of Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two.

The couple, who married in 2017, have a daughter called Lyra, was born in 2023.

The BBC announced its line-up of professionals in June and includes Welsh dancer Dowden, who was unable to compete in 2023 while she underwent treatment for stage three breast cancer.

Italian dancer Giovanni Pernice, who has faced allegations about his teaching methods, was not included in this year’s line-up.

Speaking out in a social media post in June, Pernice said he is “co-operating fully” with an ongoing BBC investigation and is looking forward to “clearing my name and establishing the truth”.

Sarah James, executive producer of Strictly, said: “We are all so thrilled that Aljaz is back in the Strictly Ballroom, bringing his incredible choreography and passion for dance.

“During his nine series he was a firm favourite with viewers across the country, I’m sure everyone is in for a treat as he joins us to entertain the nation for a very special 20th year of the show.”

The entertainment show will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its new series this autumn to celebrate two decades of dance.