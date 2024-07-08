Danny Dyer says lack of working class people in the arts is ‘disgusting’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danny Dyer says lack of working class people in the arts is ‘disgusting’

By Press Association
Danny Dyer attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024 in London (Ian West/PA)
Danny Dyer attending the BAFTA TV Awards 2024 in London (Ian West/PA)

British actor Danny Dyer has said it is “disgusting” that “there aren’t many working class people in the arts”.

The former EastEnders star, 46, grew up on a council estate in east London and said “the classism of the theatre world” spurred him on when he was starting out as an actor.

Dyer also said he is hoping the new Labour Government will create change for young people from poorer backgrounds looking to enter the industry.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London
Danny Dyer at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to Radio Times, he said: “There aren’t many working-class people in the arts – it’s disgusting.

“The classism of the theatre world when I started out spurred me on.

“I wasn’t the most articulate, and I hadn’t studied (Anton) Chekhov, but I knew I had something.

“All great actors are weird. You’ve got to have a bit of trauma in your life – that’s your toolbox.

“It seems to have got worse since then – we need to get more working-class kids in the arts, but I haven’t heard any politicians talk about giving them anything to aim for.

“You don’t need to be that educated – it’s about being creative and expressing yourself.

The Radio Times front cover for the July 13-19 2024 edition
The actor was speaking to the Radio Times (Radio Times/PA)

“I’m hoping that’ll change with a new Government.”

Dyer stars opposite Plebs actor Ryan Sampson in the new comedy series Mr Bigstuff where he plays Sampson’s brother – “hard man” Lee.

Speaking about his role, he told Radio Times: “I know I’ve got a niche, but no one ever thinks of me for comedy.

“And Ryan knows I’m an alpha male who’ll cry at a film like Marley & Me.

“The press call me a hard man, but I’m just good at pretending. Sure, I can swing a right-hander, but I wouldn’t go out of my way to do it.”

Dyer’s breakout role was as Moff in the cult 1999 film Human Traffic, followed by parts in Mean Machine and The Football Factory.

He was recently brought on as a special guest during Robbie William’s headline set at British Summer Time (BST) festival in Hyde Park.