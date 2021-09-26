Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Artists and musicians hit by Covid to be offered work tutoring primary pupils

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 12:33 am
Artists and musicians are to work as tutors in Scotland’s island primary schools. (Ben Curtis/PA)
Artists and musicians who have lost work during the coronavirus pandemic are being given the chance to tutor youngsters in Scotland’s island schools.

Up to 50 freelancers are to be taken on as tutors for primary schools, where they will lead cultural workshops on Scotland’s traditional languages and dialects, as well as music, drama, dance and visual art.

A shadowing scheme will help them develop assistant tutors, who will go on to deliver the workshops as part of the primary school curriculum.

Gaelic arts body Feisean nan Gaidheal will deliver the programme in the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland, as well as on islands in Argyll and Bute, Highland and North Ayrshire.

The University of the Highlands and Islands will support the tutors, leading to accreditation for their work.

Jamie Hepburn, minister for further and higher education, youth employment and training, said: “Many freelancers have experienced considerable financial hardship due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On top of this, we know many touring musicians will also face challenges due to the UK’s exit from the EU for some time to come.

“This new programme will offer valuable retraining and employment opportunities for creative freelancers to work across all of our 93 inhabited Scottish islands.

“Not only will school children get to learn more of the rich cultural diversity across our island communities, this project will also help promote Gaelic, Shetlandic and Scots languages and local dialects distinctive to islands such as Orkney.

Arthur Cormack, chief executive of Feisean nan Gaidheal, said the organisation was “grateful for support from the Scottish Government in delivering this new programme which will help freelance creative practitioners recover from the economic effects of the pandemic”.

He added: “Training will be an important part of the programme with the aim of increasing the resilience of freelancers and better equipping them to work in school settings in the future.

“All primary schools across our islands have been presented with an exciting opportunity to enable local artists to work with one year group, delving into local culture integral to our island communities.”

