What will happen to The Press and Journal and the Evening Express newspaper and ePaper?

There is no change to The Press and Journal and the Evening Express newspaper or ePapers. The newspapers will continue to be available for purchase at your local store, delivered to your home, or as an ePaper (viewable on your digital device). We will continue to deliver you the best stories in print, that you have come to expect from the P&J and the Evening Express.

Our ePapers are a full replica version of the newspaper, published online, 6 days a week. You can access the P&J and the Evening Express ePaper via our dedicated ePaper apps where you can save and share stories, access all the paper supplements easily via their dedicated menu and even play interactive puzzles!

If you would like to find out more about subscribing to the P&J or the Evening Express ePaper, please contact our Digital News Subscriptions Team on 0800

029 4955 Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm, or email.