SPONSORED: Award winning hair salon shares secrets for on-trend autumn winter styles

Autumn has fallen once again, with winter fast on its heals. And with autumn and winter, as always, come new trends in haircuts, styles and colour.

From buttery lowlights and copper balayage to wispy fringes and soft curls, there is a whole menu of delicious looks to choose from.

Here to help you find what will work best for you this season is Komao Hair Design in Aberdeen. Multi-award winning and extremely passionate about what they do, the team at Komao are all specialists in their field.

Owner and senior stylist, Faye Brandie, said: “We are doing so many autumn and winter hair trends right now; from pumpkin spice coppers and warm reds for autumn to rich hot chocolates and icy blondes for winter, along with beautiful precision cuts.

“When it comes to taming frizzy, windswept hair, a very useful product is our Leyton House Professional Control Cream. This product smooths the hair, eliminates frizz and contains Babassu Oil and Jojoba, leaving the hair feeling soft and nourished. We also love to use Illumin Oil at Komao. This light weight serum can be used both before and after blow-drying, both protecting and adding shine to the hair.

“Both our stylists and customers are loving this season and it has been great to see so many of our clients trying something totally new and out of their comfort zones, taking advantage of our Colour and Redesign Packages.”

The perfect way to experiment, these packages would make excellent gifts in the lead up to Christmas. The Redesign Package includes a full consultation and skin test, analysis of face shape, hair texture and fashion sense, colour service, cut and blow-dry and conditioning treatment – all for £85.

Commenting on trends of the season, Faye said: “This autumn, we would recommend a sharp, textured, angled bob for practicality and style. Favourites for colours range from balayage with reds and coppers to soft babylights, breaking up the style.”

Komao are also offering specialised Christmas packages in the run up to December, more information on which can be found on their website and social media channels.

Faye added: “Since opening in May 2016, we have strived to offer the best service possible for our amazing clients, coming up with amazing bundles at affordable prices.

“Year on year we have grown, both in terms of what we offer and our client base, and since July of this year we are so proud to have served over 180 brand new satisfied customers!”

Recently receiving a five-star review from Salon Spy, Komao is now rated in the top 15% of hair salons in the UK. The 2020/21 award was presented to them for their customer service and the welcoming and friendly approach they take with their clients.

Always going above and beyond for those they serve, Faye and her team are currently working on a Christmas Night In package, giving their clients something to look forward to this winter.

Faye explained: “It is doubtful that people will get to enjoy Christmas nights out as usual this year, so we wanted to come up with some sort of alternative.

“The night will include having your hair washed and blow-dried, some Christmas nibbles and –of course – Prosecco!

“We will be keeping to Government guidelines and currently planning on opening each night to between two and six friends all from a maximum of two households.”

Like most businesses across Scotland, Komao have had to make changes to the way in which they operate due to Covid 19. As well as all staff and clients wearing face masks at all times and each station being disinfected between customers, the entire salon is fogged every 30 days. Fogging an establishment destroys 99.9% of harmful airborne bacteria and infectious organisms that rest on any and all surfaces.

Not only is it a safe and functional space, Komao is somewhere to go for advice, socialise and feel beautiful. To book an appointment at one of Scotland’s friendliest salons and to keep up to date on their package deals and Christmas activities, check out Komao’s website and be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram.