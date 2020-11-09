SPONSORED: Thank you to Scotland’s high street heroes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Scottish Government minister has thanked the nation’s High Street Heroes for the remarkable ways in which they have helped their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell has congratulated all of those recognised as part of the Scotland Loves Local Campaign’s High Street Heroes Awards, praising the huge difference they have made.

Regional champions have been recognised in each of Scotland’s 32 local authority areas – alongside others highly commended – after more than 1,200 nominations, covering about 600 people were received.

Across the north, they include great examples of businesses, groups and people who have pulled out all of the stops to support those around them at a time when that help has never been needed more. You may remember this article in the P&J?

Scotland Loves Local – spearheaded by Scotland’s Towns Partnership with the support of the Scottish Government – is the national drive urging people to help the economic recovery from Covid-19 by thinking local first and supporting businesses based in their area, whether in person or digitally.

Ms Campbell said: “I would like to thank these High Street Heroes for going the extra mile to help their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am pleased the Scottish Government has been able to support these awards through our funding for Scotland’s Towns Partnership. They typify the kind of community spirit that has supported people and improved lives.

“This has been a difficult year for all of us, and the only way we will get through is by sticking together, being kind, and offering help where it is needed. The fact that these awards received more than 1,200 nominations just shows how much people have appreciated those who have pulled together to help one another.”

Among those recognised across the north were Carolyn Wilson, of Victoriana Florist and Gifts, Alness.

She was awarded the regional champion accolade for the Highlands after judges heard how she “galvanised the community and was a force for good”, playing a key role in distributing 100 hot meals every day.

Others nominated provided support to the elderly, vulnerable, children and key workers, for promoting businesses and galvanising people to help those around them.

You can read the full roll of honour for all of those nominated across the north by clicking here.

Scotland’s Towns Partnership says people can make a tremendous difference to their communities – protecting jobs and laying firmer foundations for a stronger, more sustainable future for their towns and high streets – by thinking local first.

Chief officer Phil Prentice hopes that people will continue to rally behind local businesses – including all of those nominated in the High Street Heroes Awards – to ensure they can continue to be there for the customers and communities they serve.

He said: “The dedication with which people across Scotland have supported those around them during the pandemic has been remarkable. We’re delighted to shine a spotlight on the amazing difference that our High Street Heroes have made and thank them for all they have done.

“They are an inspiration – local people helping their communities and customers like never before. They highlight the vital part that high street businesses play in our lives and why we must support them to ensure they continue to be there for us.”

For more information on the Scotland Loves Local campaign, go to the website by clicking here and follow #ScotlandLovesLocal on social media.