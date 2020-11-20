SPONSORED: GWO wind training flying high at Survivex

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Since launching earlier this year, GWO wind training at Survivex has received an overwhelming delegate thumbs-up with course feedback scores achieving maximum results.

Dyce-based Survivex received major six-figure investment earlier this year to create a world-class wind training facility offering the full range of GWO-approved wind courses. Hundreds of wind courses have been delivered since the new facility opened with course feedback surveys consistently achieving an average 100% rating for the facilities, quality of teaching and course content.

And this outstanding rating is set to continue as Survivex and AIS Training in Newcastle have teamed up with specialist wind recruitment company, Samuel Knight International, to offer wind delegates free insight into the renewables sector as part of their course. Every delegate attending a course at Survivex and AIS Training will receive access to a comprehensive wind guide providing information on key employers, the various stages of a wind scheme and which skills are most in demand at each stage and the latest wind projects coming on stream around the UK.

Press & Journal readers are also being given the chance to download a free copy of this wind guide

Charlie Guthrie, 3t Energy Group Marketing Manager, said: “We are delighted to receive such glowing praise from customers for our training courses. Putting the customer at the heart of everything we do is our mantra. With this in mind, we are now offering delegates our comprehensive wind guide completely free-of-charge as part of the GWO Basic Safety Training course.

“Getting into the wind industry for the very first time can be daunting and confusing but hopefully we are helping to ease the process with world-class training and valuable additional information and support.”

Both Survivex and AIS Training offer the full range of GWO-approved training needed to work in the wind sector- everything from basic safety training to specialist skills such as blade repair and slinger signaller. Many of these courses are conveniently packaged into complete training programmes to incorporate all of the essential training certificates at an affordable price. To find out more about the extensive portfolio of wind courses available at Survivex in Aberdeen and AIS Training in Newcastle click here.