SPONSORED: It’s the final countdown – are you ready for January 1?

Our borders are changing, the rules of the game are shifting and traders need to build or reset their customs processes.

If you import any goods from, or export to, the EU your business will be affected by customs changes from January 1, 2021.

Empty shelves, disrupted supply chains, goods rotting in ports – regardless of any trade deal, the risks are real if you aren’t prepared.

The new border operating model brings this into stark reality, candidly stating that “customs declarations are complicated”. Businesses need to be ready for a significantly higher level of customs declarations and associated administration.

In fact, the number of customs declarations made by traders is forecast to increase from 55 million to around 300 million every year. The cost of this to business is estimated at around £7bn per annum, and the customs intermediary market lacks the necessary capacity to deal with the increase.

The good news is that the expert team at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce is ready to help.

ChamberCustoms is the customs advisory, training and brokerage service delivered through Chambers of Commerce across the UK.

It’s different from other brokerage services by harnessing the reach, expertise and knowledge of the British Chamber network to offer an unbeatably fast, reliable and compliant service.

The Chamber is the only customs broker in the country to offer a ‘one stop shop’ with direct links to all sea, air, rail and road ports and terminals in the UK. It can help you keep control while it does the hard stuff, acting in the best interests of your business every time.

As your firm gets ready for the end of the transition period, the Chamber’s customs agents are ready to help you clear your goods at the border.

Whether here in the North-east or across the UK, the Chamber network is at the end of the phone to support business and help organisations trade with confidence.

Contact the local team today on 01224 343908, email chambercustoms@agcc.co.uk or click here for more information.