SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Blythswood Care

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Blythswood Care

This year has been a bigger challenge than usual in providing local people with food in times of crisis. Blythswood were able to deliver food packages to people during lockdown and are extremely thankful for the generous support of individuals, churches and businesses who all donated a wonderful amount of food to enabling needs to be met.

Blythswood would like to say a big thank you to Inverness Coffee Roasting for their support at this time of year. It helps in the appeal for funds to meet the costs of keeping the Blythswood Foodbank going.

If you can support us, we’d appreciate it. Either call 01349 830777 or donate online here.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Inverness Coffee Roasting

A spokesperson for Inverness Coffee Roasting said: “The green coffee beans used by Inverness Coffee Roasting for your favourite brews come from some of the poorest areas of the world. That is why we ensure the best deal for our farmers “at origin”, i.e. at the source.

“The irony that we have food poverty on our doorstep, however, is not lost on us. That is why Inverness Coffee are happy to support and recommend Blythswood Care’s Highland Foodbank to you, and ask that you support them financially, as you are able, to allow them to continue their (sadly) essential work in the Highlands over the festive period. Thank you.”

For more information on what Inverness Coffee Roasting offer, visit their website, phone 01463-242555 or email mail@invernesscoffeeroasting.co.uk.