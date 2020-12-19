SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – The ARCHIE Foundation

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

The ARCHIE Foundation supports babies, children, their families, and the NHS across the North of Scotland. ARCHIE first arrived in the Highlands in 2011, invited to help deliver a brand new and truly patient focussed, Highland Children’s Unit. With incredibly generous help from fundraisers and businesses across the region, Highland Children’s Unit opened its doors in 2016 and thanks to ongoing fundraising it now also boasts fabulous garden areas including a topiary Nessie, Highland Coo & Polar Bears, with more to come in 2021.

A key element of the charity’s support for families across the Highlands is provision of emergency grants for families struggling financially. When a child is admitted to hospital it can be a very difficult time for families emotionally and this can be compounded by financial pressures. The charity’s emergency grants can help ease this burden and ensure a parent can stay by their child’s bedside, and also help fund specialist medical equipment and play materials for use on the ward. With Christmas approaching, ARCHIE supports the Children’s Unit with decorations and gifts, all of which can lessen stress and worry for a child during a potentially daunting hospital stay.

2020 has been a tough year for fundraising and The ARCHIE Foundation are extremely grateful for the support of local individuals and businesses such as Munro & Noble. Their backing is invaluable in helping deliver the extras that complement the fantastic services delivered by NHS Highland, making a vital difference to young patients and their families.

You can donate to The ARCHIE Foundation here.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Munro & Noble Solicitors and Estate Agents

A spokesperson for the company said: “Munro & Noble are committed to supporting both local and national charities. We have members of staff who are dedicated to working tirelessly to fund raise for nominated charities.

“The ARCHIE Foundation is a charity close to the hearts of many of our staff and clients. The work that they do in supporting the sick children and their families within the Highlands and Islands is humbling.

“The global pandemic is ongoing, and the charity sector has been impacted significantly however the children and families need the highland ARCHIE Foundation here in the Highland and Islands need our support more now than ever.

“We at Munro & Noble will continue to support and do all we can to aid The ARCHIE Foundation and raise crucial funds. We are grateful to all who continue to support our efforts.”