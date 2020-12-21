SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Birchwood Highland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Birchwood Highland

Birchwood Highland was established in 1987 as a charity working with people experiencing significant mental ill-health to support them in their journey to recovery. Over the years, they have maintained their position at the cutting edge of mental health recovery, leading on excellence and advancing innovation in the sector.

Birchwood Highland aims to increase a person’s capacity to live independently and to feel fully included in the community. The charity’s consistent recovery-focused and person-centred approach guides work towards improving the quality of each person’s life experiences, whatever their background or support needs.

They provide more than 1500 hours of support each week to service users in their own homes within Inverness, Easter Ross, Lochaber and Caithness, and support a further 23 people at our Recovery Centre in Inverness as an alternative to hospital care.

Service users are referred to Birchwood by NHS hospitals, GPs and other front-line mental health services. The levels of care and support they provide is respected by other health service providers and is continually rated as excellent or very good by the Care Inspectorate.

Today, whilst they have retained expertise in supporting people with mental ill- health, they also work with other groups providing personalised support.

The support of local businesses is crucial to the charity’s ability to deliver the services they already offer and to develop new services which will help the people of the Highlands who are experiencing mental ill health.

Highland Copiers are a valued partner Birchwood, who greatly appreciate their support and would like to thank them not only of behalf of themselves but on behalf of all our service users across the Highlands.

This feature is brought to you as part of our 12 Charities of Christmas campaign and has been sponsored by:

Highland Copiers

A spokesperson for Highland Copiers said: “As a true local photocopier supplier to the Highland and Island area, we find it very important to support local charities especially through these difficult times.

“Whilst we support many of the mainstream high profile local charities, we also feel it is important to support Birchwood who sometimes suffer from being bypassed by individual fundraisers who choose to fundraise for the higher profile organisations.

“We feel whilst Birchwood have a low key profile, they certainly do a very valuable job within the local community and we look forward to supporting them for many years to come.”