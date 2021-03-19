Retired oil tycoon ordered to pay more than £210,000 over unlawful contract termination

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A retired oil tycoon has been ordered to pay a firm more than £210,000 following a contract dispute over a housing development.

Mile End Developments Ltd, owned by Gareth Jones and Suzanne Jones, must pay Crimond Estates Limited the cash following a Court of Session ruling.

The court said the sum of £213,101.56 must be paid to the firm owned by property developers David Suttie and Charles Ferrari.