Retired oil tycoon ordered to pay more than £210,000 over unlawful contract termination

by Callum Main
March 19, 2021, 1:16 pm Updated: March 19, 2021, 1:16 pm
© DCT MediaDevelopers, Gareth Jones and Suzanne Jones at the Mile End school site, Aberdeen
Developers, Gareth Jones and Suzanne Jones at the Mile End school site, Aberdeen

A retired oil tycoon has been ordered to pay a firm more than £210,000 following a contract dispute over a housing development.

Mile End Developments Ltd, owned by Gareth Jones and Suzanne Jones, must pay Crimond Estates Limited the cash following a Court of Session ruling.

The court said the sum of £213,101.56 must be paid to the firm owned by property developers David Suttie and Charles Ferrari.

