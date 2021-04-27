Sullom Voe towage workers to strike in ongoing dispute with local authority

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scores of tug and towage workers at Sullom Voe Terminal, who are locked in a dispute with the local authority, have voted in favour of striking.

On an turnout of 86.5%, almost all (87.1%) Unite members voted in favour of industrial action, which the union previously said it expected to have a “significant shock” on the Shetland oil processing plant.

Around 30 workers in the Shetland Islands Council (SIC) towage service will now down tools from the middle of May.

According to Unite, tug and towage staff at Sullom Voe, who transferred to SIC in 2006, have been told by the local authority they will receive a flat rate award of £250.