HIE chief executive stepping down for personal reasons

The chief executive of Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) is to leave the organisation later this year.

Charlotte Wright, who has led the development agency for the past five years, has announced she plans to step down in the summer for personal reasons.

In a message to staff, Ms Wright said had taken the difficult decision to resign after a great deal of careful thought.

She said: “I have been with HIE since 1997 and in that time have enjoyed a variety of exciting and demanding roles.

“It has been an enormous honour and privilege to have led this organisation, initially on an interim basis, since 2016. ”

Ms Wright began her 24-year career with HIE in the agency’s Lochaber team, based in Fort William, and has held several senior posts.

HIE chairman, Alistair Dodds paid tribute to the chief executive on behalf of the Scottish Government-funded organisation’s board.

“Those of us who work closely with Charlotte have great respect and admiration for her as a person and for all she has accomplished in her very successful career with HIE, culminating in these past few years as chief executive,” he said.