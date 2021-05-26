Therapy and Treatment Rooms are available to rent on flexible terms at Skene Business Centres

Something went wrong - please try again later.

From offices to beauty salons, the rooms available at Skene Business Centres are completely versatile and can be tailored specifically to your needs.

In recent times, Skene Business Centres have reported increasing demand for therapy and treatment rooms, reflecting the growing interest in health and well-being.

Their rooms are available to rent on an hourly, daily or monthly basis, and are either fully furnished as an office or unfurnished to allow clients to personalise the interior layout and design.

Maeghan Cuthill, director of Skene Business Centres, said: “We now have a similar number of clients in the health and well-being sector as those working in oil and gas.

“This has created a real buzz of activity and a thriving complementary healthcare community of counsellors, medical consultants, hypnotherapists, physiotherapists, beauty therapists and a hairdresser.

“Our office clients can now enjoy a variety of lifestyle services such as haircuts, beauty treatments or massages without having to leave the building. We provide clients with private spaces and manage the common services and facilities, which allows them to focus on growing their business.”

Skene Business Centres provide a variety of sizes, types and prices of rooms, and a choice of three distinct locations in the west end and city centre of Aberdeen with free on-site car parking for clients and their visitors.

7 Queen’s Gardens comprises a terrace of elegant townhouses in the heart of Aberdeen’s west end.

23 Rubislaw Den North provides a prestigious address with views over Rubislaw Den.

96 Rosemount Viaduct is just a few minutes’ walk from Union Terrace Gardens.

Whichever location you choose, you can move in and start working from your new space within 24 hours.

Why rent from Skene Business Centres?

There are many benefits, including:

Fully furnished or unfurnished rooms

Ability to personalise the room layout and design

Free on-site car parking for clients and their visitors

Reception, maintenance and housekeeping services

Waiting area, lounge, kitchen, shower and private gardens

Secure access available 24/7

Flexible terms and simple contracts

Lori Conway, who rents Priory Consulting Rooms from Skene Business Centres, said: “Staff are always friendly and professional and go the extra mile to accommodate you.”

Selma Yanik, who rents rooms for her Psychotherapy business, also praised Skene employees, saying: “My clients feel very comfortable and so do I.

“The staff are very professional and take care of everything.”

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Maeghan Cuthill on 01224 620067, email: maeghan.cuthill@skenebusinesscentres.com or visit skenebusinesscentres.com.