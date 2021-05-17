Law firm on hiring spree and consultancy sets sights on central belt

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Scottish law firm has strengthened its legal team with a raft of senior promotions across the organisation, while an Aberdeen sales and marketing consultancy has announced plans to extend its reach to the central belt.

Aberdein Considine has promoted nine members of staff to director, senior associate, associate and senior solicitor levels, as well as appointing two new partners.

Kayleigh MacLaren, associate director, corporate property services in Aberdeen has been promoted to director, and Leanne Warrender, senior associate for residential conveyancing services, also in Aberdeen, is now a partner in the firm. Danny Anderson, who is a corporate solicitor in Aberdeen, becomes a senior solicitor.

Eleanor Comfort, associate in Dyce has been promoted as a senior associate. Katie Hutchinson has re-joined as a senior solicitor in Westhill having previously been a solicitor with the firm.

Laura Browne is returning as a partner in the banking litigation team, with Catriona Ramsay, employment solicitor, and John Di Paola, banking litigation solicitor both promoted to senior associate, and Joelle Neep, banking litigation senior solicitor, now an associate. All of these positions are based in Glasgow.

Finally, Tahir Bashir, lender services operations manager in Newcastle is promoted to associate director.

These promotions follow the seven that were announced in February.

The last twelve months have been ‘challenging’

Aberdein Considine said it has experienced sustained growth during the last few years and the investment in the firm’s legal teams has been “critical in developing the depth and range of expertise across all disciplines”.

Jacqueline Law, managing partner, said: “The last twelve months have been a challenging time but our people have stepped up and continued to provide the highest standards of support and service for clients.

“The promotions reflect not only the exceptional performance of these individuals during this period but it also recognises the high regard in which we hold them.

“As restrictions begin to ease and we return to some form of normality it will be more important than ever for clients to know we have the knowledge and expertise to help them navigate the weeks and months ahead.”

An Aberdeen sales and marketing business, recently launched to help firms recover from the effects of the pandemic, said it has plans to extend its reach throughout Edinburgh, Glasgow and the north of England within the next 12 months.

Interlock360 is jointly-led by Aberdeen-based Chris Robinson and Sarah Alcock, who is based in Northumberland. The duo are working with a further team of eight sales, marketing and creative consultants.

Mr Robinson, joint managing director, has more than 20 years’ experience in sales. For the past five years, he has grown his own company, Collaborative Business Development, to provide sales strategies and training, as well as building customer relationship management (CRM) systems.

He said: “Interlock360 unifies the entire customer journey, from developing effective sales and marketing processes and strategies to creating eye-catching branded materials and content. This presents a significant gap in the market, which is vital for firms looking to gain competitive advantage and increase their resilience in today’s challenging business climate.”

Ms Alcock, based in Northumberland, has over 20 years’ experience in digital and integrated agencies. She said: “With over 150 years’ combined experience, our team has worked across a huge spectrum of industries, including oil and gas, retail, financial services, and construction.”