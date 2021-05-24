New business innovation and investment forum for the Highlands and Islands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A new innovation and investment forum for the Highlands and Islands is to be held by the Institute of Directors Scotland next month.

Willie Watt, chairman of the Scottish National Investment Bank, will be the keynote speaker at the two-day online event.

Taking place on June 8 and 9, it will include sessions led by representatives from key high growth sectors, showcase success stories from the region and offer delegates access to industry bodies and investors.

Established north businesses and up-and-coming enterprises in the area will have the chance to present to a panel of potential strategic partners and funders.

More than 115 panellists have been lined up by IoD Scotland for the event, which will include interactive workshops and one-to-one meetings. They include Russell Dalgleish, chairman of the Scottish Business Network, James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food and Drink and Nigel Walker, deputy director (investor partnerships and lending) of UKRI Innovate UK.

© submitted

Donald Forsyth, chairman of the Highlands and Islands branch of the membership organisation, said: “The Highlands and Islands is a hive for entrepreneurship. From tourism to space technology, the region is home to high calibre businesses.

“However, they are often left out of the spotlight against their peers in other parts of the country.

“We felt it important to launch the Scotland Highlands and Islands Innovation and Investment Forum to address that and elevate the profile of those organisations who live, breathe and work in the region by granting them access to individuals and organisations they may have previously not been able to speak with.”

Mr Watt added: “The Scottish National Investment Bank is a new investment institution for the whole of Scotland, so this is a fantastic opportunity for us to speak to the business community in the Highlands and Islands.

“Innovation occurs irrespective of location. However, it can often be a challenge to gain access to the right people to help your business grow. This Forum is an opportunity to remove such barriers and I look forward to discussing how we can further support the growth of businesses in the Highlands and Islands.”

The forum is free to attend and is open to non-IoD members.