Montrose FC chief scores new financial advisory role at Aberdeen firm

An Aberdeen financial adviser has recruited the chief executive of Montrose Football Club to help grow its business.

Peter Stuart, who is also on the board of Montrose Port Authority, has joined Hutcheon Mearns as a non-executive adviser.

Mr Stuart has more than 40 years of experience in the international oil and gas industry, including 14 years as a member of the international team of private equity firm SCF Partners. He is currently an operating partner with the company, and also sits as a non-executive director of their portfolio company, Score Group.

Craig Hutcheon, managing director of Hutcheon Mearns, said: “Peter brings a high level of international business experience to the role thanks to his energy sector experience.

“We’re delighted that he will be joining us as we look to further expand our offering across the UK and internationally this year.

“We have worked on M&A transactions across multiple jurisdictions globally and have completed more interim projects and placements out with our home city than any year since founding the company. Peter’s international and growth-oriented pedigree will be instrumental to our long-term strategy.”

Hutcheon Mearns provides business advisory services and staff on a permanent or interim basis.

Mr Stuart said: “Hutcheon Mearns is an ambitious company with a compelling reputation in its field. Since its inception six years ago, the team have continually tailored their service offering to address the key concerns of the industry and have adapted to meet changing market demands.

“I’m looking forward to joining this dynamic team and working with them to help to meet the goals and the needs of their clients.”