Accountancy firm Azets to invest in North-east talent

Accountancy firm Azets is to invest in the next generation of talent in the Granite City.

The company, which describes itself as the UK’s largest accountancy firm focused on small and medium-sized enterprises, is to recruit 10 graduates and school leavers who will be based in its Aberdeen office.

The move is part of a recruitment drive which will see 36 new trainees start across Scotland from this August.

The school leaver route is a six year programme which includes two apprenticeship programmes leading to the student becoming qualified in their AAT and then moving onto their chartered accountancy qualification.

The graduate route is a three or four year programme where students study toward their chartered accountancy qualification.

Since 2013, nearly 200 graduate trainees and school leavers have been recruited across Scotland by Azets and its former firms.

Peter Gallanagh, chief executive for Scotland and the north said: “We are delighted to be continuing our tradition of creating opportunities for the next generation of talent coming into the accountancy profession.

“Investing in our people is central to how we run the business, and our recent announcement that staff will be able to WFA (work from anywhere) is a good example of how we are helping our staff gain the most from their careers.

“This is a great time to start a career in accountancy and we wish our new recruits every success as they develop their careers.”

Across the UK, Azets will recruit more than 200 trainees and will have nearly 1000 students studying professional qualifications which will allow them to go on and specialise in different aspects of accounting and business advisory, from general practice and tax to corporate finance, trade, and restructuring.

The firm recently revealed ambition to increase the Scottish business by 50% and is expected to see turnover from all eight offices north of the border grow to more than 60%.

A multimillion-pound office investment programme including a string of refurbishments, as well as new offices in Aberdeen and Glasgow is also underway.