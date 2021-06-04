Nevis Range aiming to lure more mountain bikers with new trail

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The UK’s longest uplift-accessed mountain bike trail is to open at Nevis Range this summer.

It is one of a number of new developments at the Lochaber mountain sports centre as it looks to recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic.

Mountain bikers will be able to get to the start of the new intermediate level trail using the resort’s 1.4mile long gondola uplift system.

The centre, near Fort William, is also introducing barriered car parking, offering visitors the option to pay in advance online and replacing the previous pay-and-display system.

The projects have been backed by development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), which has supported a number of other major improvements at Nevis Range in recent years.

Centre managing director Chris O’Brien, said: “The last 14 months has been an incredibly difficult period for us as we have attempted to navigate our way through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Over the years HIE has been fundamental to the success of Nevis Range in establishing itself as a thriving year-round business and the support has allowed us to make some fantastic investments that will safeguard our winter and summer seasons for years to come.

“We are pleased to be working with HIE once again and look forward to welcoming back visitors in the weeks and months to come.”

Alastair Nicolson, HIE area manager for Lochaber, Skye and Wester Ross, added: “Tourism has been one of the hardest hit sectors over the course of the global pandemic.

Now that restrictions are easing there has been an upsurge in the amount of people opting to take holidays closer to home and Nevis Range will be an attractive location for people from across the UK.”

Nevis Range offers a selection of routes for mountain bikers, known as “The Witch’s Trails.” The centre has also hosted the UCI Fort William World Cup event since 2002, attracting top class competitors and thousands of spectators every year.