Aberdeen recruitment firm wins £3m CalMac crew contract

Aberdeen-based recruitment firm Genesis Personnel has won a contract worth more than £3million to supply crew for the UK’s largest ferry operator, Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac).

Under the deal, the company will provide temporary seagoing staff for more than 30 ferries operating on routes on the west coast of Scotland for the next four years.

Genesis, which also has offices in Peterhead, was acquired earlier this year by Inverness-based GEG Capital group, which is headed by Highland entrepreneur Roy MacGregor.

CalMac is part of Scottish Government-owned ferry and harbour operator, David MacBrayne. Under the contract, valued at around £3.2m, Genesis will provide support to its human resources subsidiary, David MacBrayne HR, from the start of next month.

© GEG Capital

Genesis managing director, Wendy Marr, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be awarded this contract, which underlines our commitment and understanding of the marine sector.

“We have a proven track record in this industry and very much look forward to onboarding this new client and supporting them in the critical service they provide.

“Our highly-skilled, experienced staff is carefully aligned with our understanding of our clients’ needs, which will be crucial in the efficient delivery of this contract.”

Ms Marr said the contract would be run by a dedicated team at the recruitment firm, which has a staff of 12.

West coast’s major ferry operator

CalMac is the major operator of passenger and vehicle ferry services between the Scottish mainland and 22 major islands off the west coast, including the Outer Hebrides. It operates 33 vessels across more than 50 ports.

Parent company David MacBrayne provides HR services for more than 850 seagoing personnel, with the headcount increasing during the busier summer months.

CalMac human resources director, Christine Roberts, said: “Following a successful tender process, Genesis will be supporting CalMac with its resourcing needs and we look forward to working with them.”

Genesis is one of a number of recruitment firms, including Global Highland in Inverness and Aberdeen-based Cammach Bryant, in GEG Capital’s current portfolio of nine businesses.

Earlier this month, GEG director Jia MacKenzie said the group had ambitious plans to grow further and was on an “aggressive acquisition trail.”