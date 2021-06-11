Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two firms including a pontoons manufacturer based in Lossiemouth have won significant deals to build the operations base for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm project.

Inland and Coastal, of Lossiemouth, will design and install the harbour’s new pontoon while Fife-based Muir Construction will design and build the three-storey 11,000 sq ft, (1,040 sq m) operations and maintenance (O&M) building in Eyemouth Harbour.

The Inverkeithing firm will also construct the two-storey, 5800sq ft storage warehouse.

A spokesman for the NnG consortium said contracts awarded to Muir Construction and Inland and Coastal for construction of the O&M base have created 14 new jobs with the total value of the work around £6million.

The O&M building will house the office, warehouse and staff facilities required to support the servicing of NnG once the wind farm is fully operational.

Enabling works at the site in Eyemouth have already started, with construction expected to begin later this month.

NnG, jointly owned by EDF Renewables UK and ESB, signed a lease with Eyemouth Harbour Trust in February.

The Neart Na Gaoithe wind farm, located in the Firth of Forth, will supply enough energy to power 375,000 homes. It will offset over 400,000 tonnes of Co2 emissions each year.

All of its 54 turbines will be assembled at the Port of Dundee.

Support to Scottish supply chain

NnG project director Matthias Haag said: “We are fully committed to using the Scottish supply chain wherever possible.

“Both firms have a wealth of experience and expertise in their field.

“I look forward to working closely with them on the construction of our O&M base and pontoon.

“I’m really pleased that as well as supporting the 25-year lifespan of the offshore wind farm the O&M base will bring with it fantastic socio-economic benefits for the town of Eyemouth and the local community.”

Infrastrata, the group which acquired BiFab’s Methil and Arnish yards from administrators in February, signed a contract to fabricate eight wind turbine generator foundation jackets for the offshore wind farm.

Infrastrata operates the former BiFab assets under its Harland and Wolff subsidiary.

Onshore construction continues for NnG at various locations along the cable route which runs underground from Thorntonloch beach and up into the Lammermuir Hills.

Offshore work started last August.