North East Now: Lillia Bridal is the boutique dreams are made of

Once Limara Angus had finally fulfilled her first dream of becoming a mum she knew it was the time to make her second one come true.

After five failed attempts at IVF treatment Limara and her husband became parents to daughter Lillia who was born in March last year just weeks before the start of the first lockdown.

It was the birth of Lillia that inspired Limara on to open her own bridal boutique and proudly name it after her baby daughter – Lillia Bridal.

She said: “I knew one day I would have my own boutique I just didn’t know when. As I became older we decided would like children but due to endometriosis and complications, being a mummy had become a challenge. My dreams of owning our bridal boutique had to come to a stop to focus on IVF and following my first dream of becoming a mummy!

“Darren and I were extremely lucky that after five failed attends at IVF our absolute amazing daughter Lillia was born only a couple of weeks before lockdown!

“But having a baby in lockdown was actually a real blessing for us it let Darren be at home to watch Lillia grow and made me realise this would be an opportunity to start my next dream in becoming a bridal consultant in our own family-run store. And who’s name was better to put above our window than my miracle baby girl!

“So Lillia Bridal was born.”

The boutique, based in Kemnay’s Netherton Business Centre, offers a range of beautiful dresses brides-to-be can try on in their very own private suite where a personal, one-to-one wedding consultant walks them through the dresses, styles and fits.

It also provide veils, shoes and accessories in store and their very own own designed Lillia Couture gowns to suit all brides and their budgets.

© DCT Media

Limara, 30, said: “Lillia Bridal is a place where the brides’ needs are met and genuinely feel like they are being listened to and are the priority.

“I have always dreamed of opening up my own bridal boutique even as a young girl, bridal was always something I wanted to do.

“I ventured in to bridal makeup and did this for over six years. This is where I learned that clients would not only book me for their makeup but wanted my option on their dresses.

“I soon starting helping brides in other areas of their wedding including the best part, dress shopping.

“I truly believe Lillia Bridal is a little different to other bridal stores. I believe Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were missing the intimated private setting in stores where you could really connect with a bride.”

The boutique was originally meant to open in November last year but the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to that. Since opening, business has been thriving and Limara is looking towards expanding come time.

© DCT Media

She said: “We can’t wait to see what’s next for Lillia Bridal.

“We can only imagine with the support we have had we can only go up and hopefully soon be able to expand here at Lillia Bridal. But for now we are so happy that Lillia Bridal is providing brides with what they are looking for in their wedding gown shopping experience.”

The mum-of-one has given her backing to the North-East Now campaign which has made it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries during the pandemic.

The initiative is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

Limara said: “The North East Now website is great.

“I’ve used this many times to check out the best places to eat and where’s open. It’s been a great help in getting back on our feet after Covid and trying new things and places to go.

“What’s even better is they break down a shopping list with great local business and what they stock and sell. Great little tips for anyone looking to try something new.”

For further information on Lillia Bridal, visit www.lilliabridal.com

To find out more about North-East Now, visit https://www.northeastnow.scot/

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot