Experienced figure in drinks industry joins board of spirits group Distil

Spirits group Distil has announced the appointment of a well-known face in the Scottish drinks industry to its board.

Michael Keiller joins the AIM-listed company as a non-executive director and brings a wealth of experience to the role.

The 66-year-old, who began his career as a chartered accountant, will take up the role on July 1.

One of his tasks will include helping Distil with its development of “premium” malt whisky.

Mr Keiller’s career has seen him hold senior finance and business change roles at Guinness, United Distillers Europe and Diageo in its early stage development.

He joined Suntory owned Morrison Bowmore Distillers as chief executive in 2000, during which time he’s credited with converting the business from a bulk whisky supplier to a strongly profitable brand marketing-led business with globally-acclaimed single malts.

In 2014 he retired from full-time management after assisting Suntory with the integration of its acquisition of Beam Inc.

Following this, from 2015 to 2018, Mr Keiller was non-executive director of The Last Drop Distillers which was sold to The Sazerac Corporation in 2017.

Future development of premium malt whisky

Distil executive chairman Don Goulding said: “I am delighted to welcome Mike to the board as we seek to further strengthen our team and take Distil into the next phase of development particularly in the area of premium malt whisky.

“His breadth of industry experience in Scotland, the UK and internationally, together with a proven track record of driving transformational growth will bring significant value to the business.”

The group’s portfolio of brands include RedLeg spiced rum, Blackwoods gin and vodka, Blavod black vodka, Jago’s cream liqueur and Diva vodka.

In 2004, Blackwoods Distillers unveiled plans to build a whisky distillery at Catfirth on the Shetland Mainland. By 2006, the company was eyeing up a site on the former RAF base at Saxa Vord on the island of Unst, but the firm fell into administration without ever building its distillery, with its gin and vodka brands being snapped up by AIM-quoted Blavod in 2009.

The Blackwoods name still lives on, with Blavod – which was renamed Distil in April – still buying its botanicals from crofters on Shetland.

The company also markets and sells its brands in a number of international markets including the US, Germany, Spain, Australia and Russia.

Earlier this month Distil announced turnover had climbed 48% to £3.6 million, thanks to a 61% rise in advertising and promotion spend across the period, while operating profits jumped 38% to £254,000.