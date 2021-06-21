North-east window cleaning company a shining example after being granted two royal warrants

North-east window and gutter cleaning company Perfectshine is celebrating after achieving special royal recognition.

The Blackburn-based firm has been granted two royal warrants to formally acknowledge the services it supplies to two royal households – the only UK firm to receive two such seals of approval this year.

Royal warrant holders are not permitted to discuss or promote the services they provide other than “by the display of the Royal Arms and the correct legend”. However it is thought the warrants, granted by the Queen and The Prince of Wales, Duke of Rothesay, relate to work on the Balmoral estate.

Steve Kennedy, Perfectshine managing director, said: “It’s such a tremendous honour to be granted two royal warrants and is a great testament to the dedication and pride the our entire team take in the of quality of their work and service

Everyone at Perfectshine has played their part in our business earning this wonderful recognition and I want to pay tribute to them for their hard work and commitment.” Steve Kennedy, Perfectshine managing director

“Everyone at Perfectshine has played their part in our business earning this wonderful recognition and I want to pay tribute to them for their hard work and commitment.”

Sandy Manson, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant in Aberdeenshire, said: “I was delighted to learn that Perfectshine has received two royal warrants and I congratulate everyone involved in the business for achieving such special recognition.

“Perfectshine is a great example of the many high quality and progressive businesses who are based in Aberdeenshire and who play such an important role in strengthening our local economy.”

Customer service helped with business growth

Perfectshine, which provides window, gutter and cladding cleaning as well as power washing services to commercial and residential clients primarily operates in the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire areas, but also has contracts in the Highlands, Tayside and the Central Belt.

Its customers include energy companies, professional services firms, commercial property management companies, national organisations and third-sector enterprises, as well as private residences and estates.

Established in 2003, Perfectshine now has a total staff number of 22 after adding eight people to its team this year.

Its sister company Perfect Hygiene is a provider of washroom services, hygiene materials and clinical waste disposal.