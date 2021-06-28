Aberdeen Football Club (AFC) has announced a new strategic partnership with global technology, service, and support company Konica Minolta.

The deal runs for the next two seasons and builds on an existing relationship with Konica Minolta over the past five years.

It sees the Japanese multinational become the Scottish Premiership club’s first official document solutions partner.

AFC said the arrangement would deliver benefits to both parties, giving the football club access to new technology and boosting Konica Minolta’s profile in the north-east through club-related branding, business networking and other promotional opportunities.

Rob Wicks, commercial director, AFC said: “We’re excited to be associated with Konica Minolta, a high-profile, global brand.

“This partnership underlines the attractiveness of the club as a marketing vehicle and the importance we place on building mutually beneficial, creative relationships with organisations like Konica Minolta.

“It also gives us opportunity to showcase how we can support brands in their growth plans in the Scottish market through brand exposure and awareness, as well as supporter and community engagement.”

Amanda Walsh, head of private sector, Konica Business Solutions (UK), said: “It is with great pride that Konica Minolta expands its partnership with Aberdeen Football Club, an organisation that shares our dedication to performing at the very highest level in the city and across the country.

“We too share a rich tradition across the country, supporting industry, innovation and prosperity of the Scottish business community, through our dedicated offices and an extensive network of partners. We look forward to a long and successful collaboration.”

Konica Minolta was founded in 1873 and today boasts annual sales totalling £6.5 billion. The company has sales and service operations in 150 countries globally.

Its links to football around the world also include past shirt sponsorship deals with French club St Etienne, Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt and English league team Port Vale.