Muir of Ord HR consultancy joins forces with Golspie-based accountancy firm

Muir of Ord-based human resources consultancy Adhoc HR has become part of Highland chartered accountancy and business advice firm Mackay & Co, it has been announced.

Adhoc was established in 2017 by Colin McAndrew, who previously worked in senior roles for high-profile organisations including Amazon, Honeywell, GE and Global Energy Group.

The firm will continue to trade under the same name.

Established by Ian Mackay in 1979, Golspie-based Mackay & Co has offices in Ullapool, Dingwall, Oban and Inverurie.

Its business consultancy division, GHRL, is run by its two directors, Karen Sutherland and Marcus MacIver, and works across Scotland.

The addition of Adhoc has taken the firm’s overall headcount to 33.

Mr MacIver said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the team from Adhoc HR into Mackay & Co.

This move represents a huge step forward for both businesses, allowing us to provide a well-rounded offering to our clients to help them in all areas of their business.”

“For over 40 years, we have provided a range of accountancy and business advisory services to our clients – and the addition of HR consultancy, covering all areas of employment, will provide a significant advantage to our clients who want to have access to all their outsourced services under one roof.

“Colin and his team have a fantastic reputation within the business community in the north of Scotland, so we know that our clients’ HR requirements are in safe hands.”

© Supplied

Mr McAndrew, who is remaining with the firm, added: “Joining forces with Mackay & Co is an incredible opportunity for Adhoc HR, as it will allow us to significantly expand our reach and provide high quality HR services to a much wider range of businesses.

“We specialise in all areas of HR – from recruitment, contracts and appraisals to training, restructuring and disciplinary action – and it is our aim to make things as simple and easy to understand as possible for all involved in any HR environment.

“We are very much looking forward to working with our new colleagues at Mackay & Co to provide HR support to businesses across the country over the coming months and years.”

No financial details of the deal were given.