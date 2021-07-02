SPONSORED: Oilfast Marine continues to provide outstanding service as they grow

As one of Scotland’s fastest growing fuel suppliers, with eight depots across the country, Oilfast prides itself on providing an outstanding service to its customers. They offer a national supply of Marine Gas Oil and other fuels to both storage tanks and direct to vessels.

From the sales desk to the delivery drivers, Oilfast have an excellent understanding of what is required to ensure that each and every delivery is achieved in an efficient, timely manner without fuss or delay. It is this seamless chain that enables customers to have total confidence and trust in Oilfast’s ability in even the most challenging of supply situations.

They understand that every marine delivery is unique with their own specific requirements, which is why the marine department works closely with suppliers, customers and their specialised transport department in order to provide the most competitive price possible with a truly bespoke service.

They operate a modern fleet of vehicles with a highly trained, flexible workforce with safety and wellbeing at the forefront in everything they do.

From order to delivery, no challenge is too great or difficult with the bespoke service they provide for the smallest of vessels to the larger and more challenging vessels.

Oilfast’s marine sales executive, Dianne Graham, said: “I’ve worked in Oilfast’s marine division now for nearly five years and I can truly say that I continue to love every minute of the job.

“The marine work is always a challenge with last minute changes due to weather, delays etc but these challenges and the fact that we have still managed to get every single delivery done on time is what makes the job so satisfying.

“Over these five years, I’ve enjoyed seeing the variety of different vessels across many different ports that we have delivered to; from small fishing vessels to MOD vessels, oilrigs, offshore supply vessels, cargo vessels, oil tankers, cruise ships, superyachts and even submarines.

“Having our own haulage division allows us greater control over each and every delivery.

“It’s been an exciting few years and I look forward to the exiting opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.”

