North-east IT firm wins £2 million worth of contracts as it celebrates 30th anniversary

North-east IT support and software company Solab has secured more than £2 million worth of contracts with a 28% growth overall during the past 12 months.

It comes as the business celebrates its 3oth anniversary under managing director Kevin Coll.

Key to recent growth has been the firm’s Onboard Tracker software first developed in 2012.

The platform manages crewing logistics, certification and competence data on people working on over 70% of the manned rigs in the UKCS and in over 50 countries. The online hub manages personnel logistics, crew rotations, offshore rota planning, work, holiday & absence, and training and certification management.

The Solab team implemented new features to support global workforce mobility and operations during Covid-19 pandemic by introducing employee data transparency on quarantine, vaccination status and availability for work.

Mr Coll, who originally launched his business under the name Solutions Aberdeen Limited, said: “The last year has been tough for the energy and renewables industry, but we didn’t sit back, we invested and developed our innovative approach to support mobile workforces across the energy sector, which has proven to an effective growth strategy for us.”

The company, based in Aberdeen’s Bridge House, has secured significant, multi-year contract wins with a range of clients including Subsea 7, Sparrows, Global E&C, Boskalis, Stena Drilling, Technip and Ponticelli PBS.

Offshore achievement awards finalist

Solab’s Onboard Tracker technology has earned the company a place in the finals of this year’s Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA) in the category of Digital Innovation.

Mr Coll said: “To secure a place in the finals of the Offshore Achievement Awards is absolutely fantastic news and is testament to how diligently we have worked to keep Solab and Onboard Tracker™ at the heart of the fastest growing sector in Scotland.

“The digital tech industry is experiencing an undercurrent of change as more and more companies prioritise the use of digital technology to transform the way they operate.”

Community outreach focus

Solab has continued to focus on its mission to foster links with the local community by supporting primary schools, groups, organisations and charities across not only the North-east but the whole of Scotland including the Judy Murray Foundation (JMF) and its mission to bring tennis into rural and disadvantaged areas in Scotland.

Mr Coll said: “Whilst we have been in business and thriving for 30 years, we are continually improving and evolving and still have the passion and enthusiasm of a start-up.

“Our positive culture is also demonstrated by our high staff and client retention levels, with large numbers having been with us for many years.

“These are key factors in creating a stable foundation from which to grow a business and, in our case, it is a strategy which is paying dividends in terms of longevity and sustainability, as well boosting turnover.

“However, we are always careful to balance our rich corporate history with a community spirited mindset.

“I’m humbled and grateful to have such a strong team behind me and I look forward to the next 30 years with optimism and confidence.”