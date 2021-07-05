New recruitment drive launched by SGL Carbon in Muir of Ord

Muir of Ord-based carbon fibre manufacturer SGL Carbon has launched its third recruitment drive since March.

The firm is looking to add 14 staff to the workforce at its plant as demand for its products, particularly from the renewable energy sector, continues to rise.

It recruited 12 new workers in March and another 16 more recently.

© Supplied

Part of a German-headquartered international group, SGL makes a range of carbon fibre-based products, components and materials for sectors, including the aerospace, automotive, medical technology and sports industries.

The company said an increase in sales had been “dominated by the renewable energy sector,” resulting in “sustained growth” throughout this year, which had allowed the team at Muir of Ord to expand.

It currently has a workforce of 228 at its plant on the outskirts of the Highland village.

The latest vacancies include roles in its operations, customer services and maintenance sections.

SGL managing director, Steve Easton, said: “After a successful recruitment drive earlier in the year it is very positive that we are once again able to expand the team to keep up with demand.

It continues to be a challenging and uncertain time for the manufacturing sector, so we are very fortunate to be in this position and pleased we are able to give back to the local economy as we look to employ the best talent out there to fill a number of exciting roles.”

Based in the German city of Wiesbaden, SGL operates 29 production sites around the world, with 16 in Europe, eight in North America and five in Asia.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

In 2015 the group announced a £7milllion expansion of its Muir of Ord factory that created a number of new jobs.

In 2017, staff there had a leading role in a research and development project to produce lightweight parts for the automotive industry, which also involved Jaguar Landrover

The 18-month “thermoplastic overmoulding of structural composites for automotive applications” (Toscaa) initiative was backed by UK Government-funded innovation agency Innovate UK.