Aberdeen-based communications consultancy adds six Scottish staff to its team

Aberdeen-headquartered strategic communications consultancy Aspect has made six appointments in Scotland, trebling the size of its team during the last 18 months.

Richard Booth joins from Stand as communication lead with 20 years’ consultancy experience.

Previously group account director at Glasgow-based agency Frame, he will work with Jenny Adams and Leona Minellas on Aspect’s leadership team, driving client projects, business growth and team development.

Ross Henderson joins as senior communication advisor from Media Zoo, where he advised high profile clients including global energy and chemicals company, Ineos.

A former political advisor in both the UK and Scottish Parliaments, Ross strengthens Aspect’s existing corporate and government affairs expertise.

Fiona Murray, senior communication advisor brings brand marketing experience to the company having worked with a range of B2B clients in a freelance capacity for several years.

Prior to this, she led a range of consumer and corporate campaigns for marketing consultancies in Melbourne, Australia.

Growing team as client base grows

Luda Matkovska joins as senior communication advisor from Glasgow and Manchester based creative agency, Clear Marketing.

Having held several positions at leading marketing and creative agencies across Scotland, Ms Matkovska will deliver integrated communication, design, and marketing solutions for clients.

Amy Gill joins as communication project manager from global safety and competency company RelyOn Nutec, where she held various senior marketing positions.

Previously client services manager at marketing agency tbp!, Ms Gill has consultancy experience in London and across Scotland.

Finally, Amy Guyan joins as communication advisor from marketing agency, Fifth Ring.

Andrew McCallum, Aspect founder and managing director, said: “We’ve more than trebled in size in the past year despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. Our strong performance has continued in 2021 – we’re doing more for existing clients and working with new clients in new sectors, in the UK and internationally.”

Climate change & energy transition focus

Aspect said it now has a 15-strong core team, working with network of more than 40 associates and partners.

The business has recently secured new contracts with organisations including Deloitte, EV Private Equity, Odfjell, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, TAQA, Aberdeen City Council, ORION Clean Energy Project, artificial intelligence-driven start-up FYLD, and pioneering pharmaceutical company, TauRx.

Mr McCallum continued: “Looking ahead, our focus on climate change, energy transition, and net zero activities will continue to ramp up towards and beyond COP26 in Glasgow in November.

“At the same time, our work on exciting digital, technology and innovation projects across various sectors will continue to grow.”